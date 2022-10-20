Stocks in news: ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and more

The Indian market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by buying in banking and consumer goods stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 146.59 points to settle at 59,107.19. During the day, it rallied 439.09 points to 59,399.69. Nifty advanced 25.30 points to close at 17,512.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Earnings today: ITC, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, Aarti Drugs, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Clean Science and Technology, Coforge, Dixon Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies, ICRA, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Securities, L&T Finance Holdings, Mphasis, Nazara Technologies, Shriram Transport Finance, Symphony, Tanla Platforms, United Breweries, Union Bank of India and UTI Asset Management Company declare their September quarter earnings on October 20.

Bharat Electronics: Triton Electric Vehicle India, a part of Triton Electric Vehicle LLC, USA, has issued a Letter of Intent to navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics for 300 KW Li-ion battery packs for its semi-truck project in India at a value of Rs 8,060 crore. The battery packs will be delivered by the company to Triton in 24 months commencing from January 2023.

Life Insurance Corporation of India: The insurer will invest Rs 13.20 crore in LIC (Lanka). The life insurance major said the board has cleared infusion of Rs 13.2 crore capital in LIC (Lanka).

NHPC: Life Insurance Corporation of India has sold 2.02 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the firm fell to 5.2%, down from 7.23% earlier.

Rallis India: The Tata Group firm has clocked a 26% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September led by operating as well as topline performance. Revenue climbed 30.7% YoY to Rs 951.2 crore for Q2FY23.

5paisa Capital: The company logged a 672 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 10.74 crore in the quarter ended September FY23, led by strong operating performance and lower expenses. Revenue climbed 17% to Rs 79.54 crore compared to same period last year.

Angel One: International Finance Corporation FDI AC has offloaded 1.15 lakh shares or 0.14% stake in the company via open market transactions on October 17. With this, IFC FDI's shareholding in the company fell to 4.04%, down from 4.18% earlier.

Inox Leisure: The multiplex chain operator has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 40.37 crore for September FY23 quarter, against profit of Rs 57.09 crore in previous quarter, affected by operating loss and lower revenue. Consolidated revenue fell 36% QoQ to Rs 374.12 crore during the quarter ended September FY23.

Havells India: The consumer electronics company reported profit at Rs 187 crore for the September quarter.

IndusInd Bank: The bank reported a sharp 60.4% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the quarter ended September to Rs 1,787 crores. Net interest income in Q2 rose nearly 18% to Rs. 4,302 crore.

Asian Paints: The paints major will announce its quarterly earnings today.

ITC: The shares will be in focus as it will announce its Q2 earnings today. The company is likely to report strong numbers on the back of steady performance across businesses as well as continued growth in volumes in cigarette business.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has said its board will meet on October 21 to consider raising funds by issuing preferential convertible debentures to a vendor.

Navin Fluorine International: Profit fell 8.6% YoY to Rs 57.81 crore affected by higher input cost. Revenue rose 23.7% to Rs 419.2 crore compared to same period last year.