Nestle, HDFC, NTPC, State Bank of India among top gainers & losers as market ends higher 

The Indian market ended higher for the fourth straight session on Wednesday led by buying in banking and consumer goods stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 146.59 points to settle at 59,107.19. During the day, it rallied 439.09 points to 59,399.69. Nifty advanced 25.30 points to close at 17,512.

Here's a look at top gainers and losers in the market today.

Top Gainers

Nestle India: The stock closed 2.14 per cent higher at Rs 19,800 against the previous close of Rs 19,385 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs19,849, up 2.4 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.90 lakh crore.

HDFC: The mortgage lender's stock closed 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 2,381.85 against the previous close of Rs 2,331.65 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 2416, up 3.63 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.32 lakh crore.

RIL: The stock closed 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 2496.50 against the previous close of Rs 2,450 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 2,527, up 3.12 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16.88 lakh crore.

ITC: The FMCG stock ended 1.79 per cent higher at Rs 346.35 against the previous close of Rs 340.25 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 347.4 , up 2.1 percent. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.29 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: The lender's stock closed 1.69 per cent higher at Rs 829.65 against the previous close of Rs 815.90 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 838, up 2.71 percent. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 2.54 lakh crore.

Top losers

NTPC: The share ended 1.77 per cent lower at Rs 164 against the previous close of Rs 166.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 163.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.59 lakh crore.

State Bank of India: The banking stock ended 1.64 per cent lower at Rs 553 against the previous close of Rs 562.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 551.45 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.93 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The stock ended 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 1698.90 against the previous close of Rs 1725.85 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1692.80 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.70 lakh crore.

HCL Technologies: The IT stock ended 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 995.40 against the previous close of Rs

1009.60 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 994 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.70 lakh crore.

Dr Reddy's: The IT stock ended 1.23 per cent lower at Rs 1485 against the previous close of Rs 1503.55 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1481.85 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6.24 lakh crore.

Market breadth was negative with 1,657 stocks ending higher against 1,761 stocks falling on BSE. 153 shares were unchanged. Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 274.57 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 153.40 crore, as per exchange data.

Previous session

The Indian market ended higher for the third straight session on Tuesday led by buying in capital goods, banking and auto stocks amid positive global cues. Sensex climbed 549 points to 58,960 and Nifty gained 175.15 points to 17,486. Mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 262 points and 202 points, respectively. Capital goods, banking and auto stocks were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 621 points, 429 points and 430 pts, respectively.

Global markets

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday. International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.72 per cent higher at $90.54 per barrel.