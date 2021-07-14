Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Tata Metaliks and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open lower today amid weak Asian cues. On Tuesday, Indian market ended higher amid positive global and domestic cues. Sensex closed 397.04 points higher at 52,769, and Nifty surged 119.75 points to 15,812.

Top Sensex gainer was ICICI Bank rising nearly 3 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC and M&M.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

NMDC: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) announced on Tuesday that its Board of Directors has green-lit the demerger between NMDC Limited and NMDC Steel Limited.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto giant plans to pump in up to Rs 18,000 crore for a new factory premises in Haryana. The company is pumping in money in what is touted to be the largest single-location automobile investment in the country. The new factory unit will have a peak capacity of 10 lakh units, said Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava.

Tata Metaliks: The firm reported a net profit of Rs 94.72 crore in the first quarter ended June 2021 against a loss of Rs 12.36 crore posted in the same period last year. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 603 crore and PBT of Rs 135 crore for the quarter ending June'21.

Mindtree: The IT firm reported a 61.2 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 343.4 crore in Q1 against Rs 213 crore in the same period last year. Revenue of the Bengaluru-based company rose 20.1 per cent to Rs 2,291.7 crore in Q1 from Rs 1,908.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Lupin: The drug maker said it has launched antifungal product Tavaborole Topical Solution in the US market. The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched the product after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based facility.

Adani Enterprises: The group-owned unit Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group on Tuesday,

Bank of Maharashtra: The state-run lender said its board has fixed floor price of Rs 24.89 per share for the proposed Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

NTPC: The company's unit NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) signed a pact with the Union territory of Ladakh on Tuesday to set up a green hydrogen mobility project in the region. The company has also received Gujarat state government's nod to set up country's single largest solar park at Rann of Kutch. The 4,750-megawatt (MW) renewable energy park at Rann of Kutch in Khavada Gujarat will be set up by NTPC Renewable Energy ltd.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries is considering a bid for Indian government incentives for solar power manufacturing, as the fossil-fuels giant begins a $10 billion push into clean energy, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans. Reliance attended a pre-bid meeting held last month to discuss the subsidy program, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.

Torrent Power: The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay High Court's order suspending tender process for Torrent Power's bid for 51% equity stake in power distribution company for the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.