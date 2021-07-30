Stocks in news: SBI, LIC Housing Finance, Tatva Chintan Pharma, JSW Energy and more

Indian equity market was set to open on a negative note today despite positive global cues. On Thursday, benchmark indices snapped their three-session losing streak led by a strong rally in metal stocks. Sensex rose 209 points to close at 52,653 and Nifty gained 69 points to 15,778.

Here's a look at stocks, which are likely to remain in news today.

UTI Asset Management Company: The AMC has reported a 53 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 155.03 crore in the June 2021 quarter against net profit of Rs 101.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal.

JSW Energy: The company's subsidiary JSW Future Energy has inked a framework agreement with Australian Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd to collaborate and conduct scoping work on potential projects relating to the production of green hydrogen and other allied activities. The collaboration will enable both parties to explore opportunities to tap into the significant clean energy market opportunity in India.

TVS Motor: The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 against a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the April-June quarter of the 2020-21 financial year.

The homegrown automotive manufacturer said its operating revenue stood at Rs 3,934 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 against Rs 1,432 crore in the same quarter ended June 2020.

SBI: The country's largest state-owned lender has seen a huge jump in non-performing loans (NPAs) at 23 per cent in its small-ticket Mudra loans in the first pandemic year 2020-21. The NPAs are up from 20 per cent over the outstanding advances a year ago.

Apollo Tricoat Tubes: Fumistic Gaming LLP bought additional 2,00,029 equity shares in the firm at Rs 1,650 per share on the BSE, bulk deals data show.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 6.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 2,171.74 per share on NSE, the bulk deals data show.

LIC Housing Finance: The mortgage financier reported a 81 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 153.44 crore in the quarter ended June against net profit of Rs 817.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Raymond: The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 157.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 against net loss of Rs 247.60 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure firm reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,415 crore in Q1 against recorded profit after tax of Rs 1,121 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Britannia Ltd: The FMCG major will report its earnings for the quarter ended June today.