Stocks in news: Tata Chemicals, India Pesticides, Bharti Airtel, JK Cement and more

Sensex and Nifty were set to open in green as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 100.5 points, or 0.64 per cent higher at 15,848. Benchmark indices snapped their four-session losing run on Friday led by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC. Sensex ended 166 points higher at 52,484. Nifty advanced 42.20 points at 15,722.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

India Pesticides: The agrochemical player will make its debut on the bourses today. The Rs 800-crore IPO of the company was open for subscription between 23-25 June. It was subscribed over 29 times.

Tata Consumer: The FMCG firm will work "very closely" with BigBasket, an e-Commerce platform that was recently acquired by the Tata Group, to drive win-win synergies in terms of costs and topline, according to the company's managing director and CEO, Sunil D'Souza.

Vodafone Idea: The telco said it was in active talks with potential investors for fund raising, and asserted that 'floor price' remains the "best and most preferred" fix for industry's woes arising from tariff-related issues.

Avenue Supermarts: The firm which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart said its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had revenue from operations of Rs 3,833.23 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. Its total number of stores as on June 30, 2021, stood at 238.

Tata Chemicals: The demand for chemicals is gradually returning, both globally as well as in India, and expected to reach the pre-Covid levels during the current fiscal year, Tata Chemicals Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. "Demand for chemicals was tough in 2020, but the recovery is mostly back, not only in Asia, but also in the UK and Europe, and other US markets. This is expected to continue all through the year, gradually, and the demand level for many chemicals is likely to reach the pre-pandemic levels", Chandrasekaran said while addressing the shareholders at the company's 82nd Annual General meeting.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Global Ltd, which operates coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), discarded about 30,000 custom-made cabinets used for vending machines at its customers' places in the last financial year as pandemic took a toll on demand.

JK Cement: The firm targets up to 10 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal, helped by the government's push for infrastructure, a good monsoon and pent-up demand for the sector, said a top company official.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Payments Bank has seen a surge in business volumes in FY21 as lockdown curbs and migrants heading back to villages spurred new accounts as well as transactions, and the company is eyeing a break-even this fiscal, a top official said.

Canara Bank: India Ratings & Research has revised Canara Bank's outlook to stable from negative while affirming the long-term issuer rating at 'IND AAA.'

HDFC Bank: The lender said its board has cleared to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

ONGC: The state-owned company has said that it will procure equipment and services worth over Rs 30,000 crore to support its oil and gas exploration and production operations, which will provide local entities business and support 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order worth Rs 16.99 crore from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd.

Tata Steel: The company said its crude steel production grew 55% YoY in the first quarter of the current fiscal year in India as per the provisional data. Additionally, Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42% year on year.

Wockhardt: The company has incorporated a new subsidiary, Wockhardt Biologics Ltd. The company has authorised, subscribed and paid-up capital of Rs 5,00,000 divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. Wockhardt Ltd will hold approximately 65% of the total share capital while the remaining stake will be held by promoter group.