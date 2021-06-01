Stocks in news: Infosys, ITC, Canara Bank, Magma Fincorp and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 46.00 points or 0.30 percent to 15,626. On Monday, Nifty rose for the seventh straight session to end at its fresh lifetime high amid a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases. Sensex rose for the fourth day and ended 514.56 points higher at 51,937.44. Nifty gained 147.15 points to 15,582.80.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Infosys: Co-founder S D Shibulal purchased shares of Infosys worth nearly Rs 93 crore through an open market transaction. This is for the fifth time in May when Shibulal has bought shares of the IT firm through an open market deal.

Greenply Industries: Kolkata-based playboard major said it would invest Rs 115 crore for setting up of greenfield plywood and its allied products manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. The plant is expected to be operational by March-April quarter of 2022.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender has appointed S K Majumdar as its chief financial officer with immediate effect. "S K Majumdar, general manager of the bank has been designated as Chief Financial Officer of the bank with immediate effect from May 31, 2021 in place of V Ramachandra, chief general manager," the bank said.

UPL: The agro-chemical major has appointed Ashish Dobhal as Regional Director for India. He takes over from Sameer Tandon, who has now been appointed as Regional Director for ASEANZ (Australia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand).

Magma Fincorp: The non-banking finance firm reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 647.72 crore in Q4 on accelerated write-offs and provisions.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: The state-owned lender said its board would meet on June 4 to consider the plan to infuse Rs 500 crore by J-K government. A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Friday (June 4) to consider and discuss the proposal of capital infusion.

Websol Energy System: Kolkata-based manufacturer of solar cells and modules reported a net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in Q4 against a net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

ITC : The FMCG firm will announce its earnings for Q4 and 2020-21 fiscal today.