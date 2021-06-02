Stocks in news: Hero MotoCorp, SBI, Infosys, ITC and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 15 points to 15,616. On Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower amid profitbooking and positive cues from global markets. Sensex ended 2.56 points lower at 51,934, while the broader Nifty slipped 7.95 points to 15,574.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

ITC: The FMCG firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,816 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 3,926.46 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Infosys: Sebi has barred eight entities, including two employees of Infosys, from the securities market for indulging in insider trading activities in the shares of the IT firm. Infosys will initiate an internal investigation into the insider trading matter, it said in a statement.

Eicher Motors: Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, said it has sold a total of 27,294 units in May, down 49 per cent from 53,298 units in April this year. The company's domestic sales stood at 20,073 units, down 59 per cent from 48,789 units in April.

Hero MotoCorp: The country's top two-wheeler maker said it sold 1,83,044 units last month, down by 51 per cent from 3,72,285 units dispatched in April this year.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The sugar producer reported a 2.46 per cent fall in consolidated profit in Q4 at Rs 235.50 crore compared profit of at Rs 241.44 crore during the corresponding period of FY20.

State Bank of India: The largest lender of the country will auction two NPA accounts later this month for recovery of dues worth Rs 409.45 crore from the companies -- Kamachi Industries Ltd and Tantia Agrochemicals Ltd. The e-auction will take place on June 25.

Radico Khaitan: The liquor maker reported an over two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 73.53 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 32.67 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja Group's flagship firm reported a 62 per cent fall in total vehicle sales at 3,199 units in May against 8,340 units in April this year.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company reported sales of 1,66,889 units in May, down 30 per cent from 2,38,983 units sold in April this year.

Union Bank of India: The state-owned lender has nominated A K Vinod as its chief compliance officer. A K Vinod, chief general manager, has been nominated as the chief compliance officer with effect from June 1.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: HDFC Mutual Fund bought additional 24,62,680 equity shares in IRB Infrastructure at Rs 111.34 per share on the NSE. Silvertoss Shoppers net sold 32,74,750 equity shares at Rs 111.86 per share, the bulk deals data showed.

Gujarat Gas: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 350.86 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250.46 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,489.31 crore from Rs 2,722.17 crore YoY. The company approved the acquisition or transfer of city gas distribution business for Amritsar and Bhatinda Geographical Area as a going concern, on slump sale basis, from Gujarat State Petronet (GSP) for Rs 163.31 crore.

Route Mobile: The company announced an agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) - du, UAE's second integrated telecom service provider, by offering a turnkey solution using Route Mobile's Smart Messaging Hub. This enables du to launch a highly scalable revenue-generating messaging platform to enable A2P wholesale transit business.

NGL Fine Chem: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 13.83 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 0.2 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 71.77 crore from Rs 35.44 crore YoY.