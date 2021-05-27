Stocks in news: BPCL, Berger Paints, Burger King India, Pfizer and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange declined 38.5 points, or 0.25 per cent at 15,298. Benchmark indices closed higher on Wednesday led by gains in index heavyweights such as Infosys, HDFC and TCS amid a largely positive trend in Asian markets. Sensex ended 379 points higher at 51,017 and Nifty surged 93 points to 15,301. Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Infosys, M&M, Maruti and HDFC.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: The OMC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 11,940.13 crore in Q4 against Rs 2,777.62 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 98,755.62 crore from Rs 86,579.95 crore, QoQ. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 58 per equity share.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus has sought DCGI's nod to undertake clinical trials for monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralise COVID infection.

Burger King India: The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in Q4 against net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter.

Berger Paints India: The company reported more than doubling of consolidated net profit to Rs 208.60 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 103.18 crore for the year-ago period.

Aster DM Healthcare: The health service firm has formed a separate vertical for digital healthcare services and appointed Brandon Rowberry as the chief executive of the new division.

Pfizer: The drug firm reported a 2.38 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 100.55 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 103.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Cummins India: Net profit fell to Rs 168.56 crore in Q4 from Rs 170.24 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,256.25 crore from Rs 1,062.46 crore on a YoY basis.

Adani Enterprises: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary namely, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd.

Karnataka Bank: Net profit rose to Rs 31.36 crore in Q4 from Rs 27.31 crore, while net interest income fell to Rs 459.14 crore from Rs 529.3 crore, YoY.

Capital India Finance: The non-banking financial company plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan lender reported a 17.6 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in Q4 against Rs 398.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Arvind: The textile manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.34 crore in Q4 against net loss of Rs 17.32 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous financial year.