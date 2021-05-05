Stocks in news: Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 14 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 14,518.50. On Tuesday, benchmark indices fell for the third straight session amid weak investor sentiment arising out of record Covid-19 cases. Sensex fell 465 points to 48,253 and Nifty ended 137 points lower at 14,496. Top Sensex losers were Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HDFC twins, Infosys, M&M and Bharti Airtel falling up to 2.26%. Here's a look at stocks, which may remain in news today.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm reported a 11.60 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.70 crore in Q4, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 224.63 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

RBL Bank: The bank reported a 34 per cent fall in Q4 profit to Rs 75 crore compared to Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period due to provisioning for possible loan losses that it sees in the retail unsecured segments.

Maruti Suzuki: The firm expects some impact on its production if lockdowns and curfews imposed across various states continue amid the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country.

L&T Infotech: The IT company reported a 27.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 545.7 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

RIL, Vodafone Idea, Airtel: Department of Telecom approved applications of telecom companies -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL -- for conducting 5G trials but none of them will be using technologies of Chinese entities.

Adani Ports: Adani Group company's net profit almost quadrupled to Rs 1,321 crore from Rs 340 crore in the year-ago quarter on the back of 27 per cent growth in cargo volume to 73 MMT. For FY21, Adani Ports reported a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,049 crore.

DCM Shriram: The chemical manufacturing firm reported a 15.42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 232 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 201.27 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Wipro: The company said it will invest about $22 million over the next four years to set up a 20,000 sq. ft. innovation centre Holborn, London. The centre will serve as Wipro's flagship centre in the UK and offer technology expertise to companies globally.

Sensex closes lower for third session; Dr Reddy's, RIL, Sun Pharma top losers