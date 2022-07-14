Stocks in news: Mindtree, HDFC, Infosys, JSW Energy and more

Benchmark indices erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday on selling in oil and gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets. Sensex declined 372.46 points to close at 53,514.15, extending its losing streak to a third day. Nifty declined 91.65 points to end below the 16,000 level at 15,966.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, TCS, Titan and HCL Technologies were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.42 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Nestle were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.97 per cent.

Here's look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ACC, Angel One, GTPL Hathway L&T Infotech, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Steel Long are among the companies that will declare their June quarter earnings today.



Infosys: The IT major said it will acquire Denmark-based BASE life science for about 110 million euros (Rs 875 crore) in an all-cash deal. The acquisition will deepen Infosys' expertise in life sciences domain as well as strengthen its footprint across Europe.

Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises and Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group shares will go ex-dividend today.

Mindtree: Global technology services and digital transformation company, Mindtree, on Wednesday reported a 37.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 343 crore for the same quarter last fiscal.

Dabur: The FMCG firm through its subsidiaries has acquired the entire stake in Bangladesh-based Asian Consumer Care from its joint venture partner Advanced Chemical Industries for about Rs 51 crore. Dabur held 76 per cent stake in the firm before acquisition through its subsidiary Dabur International, while the remaining 24 per cent was held by Advanced Chemical Industries, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HDFC: The mortgage lender will launch an issue of bonds on a private placement basis on Friday to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) will bear interest rate at 7.77 per cent, payable annually and has a tenor of 4 years 11 months and 10 days, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

JSW Energy: The company on Wednesday said its subsidiary JSW Neo Energy has bagged a 300 MW wind energy project from Solar Energy Corporation of India. It has received the letter of award for a total wind capacity of 300 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.

Tata Metaliks: The Tata group company's net profit crashed 98.7% year-on-year to Rs 1.22 crore. Revenue rose 10.5 per cent to Rs 666.4 crore. EBITDA fell 84.3% to Rs 24.13 crore, and operating margin dropped to 3.62% from 25.46% a year ago.

NHPC: The state-run company on Wednesday said the power ministry has approved an investment of ?973 crore for the proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydro electric project in Jammu & Kashmir. Sawalkot project is a run-of-the-river project proposed on the river Chenab in district Ramban & Udhampur of Jammu & Kashmir.

Hindustan Zinc: The Vedanta group firm said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for 2022-23, amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines. The record date for payment of interim dividend is July 21.