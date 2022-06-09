Stocks in news: Wipro, YES Bank, Vedanta, Tata Power and more

Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trade post the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Sensex tanked 215 points to end at 54,892 and Nifty fell 60 points to close at 16,356. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.31 per cent.

Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Titan emerged were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.70 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain focus today.

Wipro: The IT services firm will work with Brazilian company Petrobras to advance its digital journey.

Bank of India: The bank raised its repo-based lending rate to 7.75 per cent after RBI announced revision of repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9%.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Punjab National Bank: The bank increased its repo-linked lending rate to 7.4 per cent on RBI's decision to hike repo rate.

YES Bank: The lender is now set to exit the reconstruction scheme two years after the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put in place a special plan to rescue YES Bank.

Vedanta: The mining firm Vedanta has confirmed pledging of 5.77 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd for a term loan of Rs 8,000 crore.

Tata Power: Brookfield Renewable India, an arm of the Canadian private equity major has commissioned its first greenfield solar project with a capacity of 445 mw near Jodhpur in Rajasthan. Tata Power Solar Systems was the construction partner and HSBC India and Axis Bank were the financing partners.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state owned firm will execute infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. Rail Vikas Nigam has inked an agreement with "Kyrgyzindustry" for execution of infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic. Particularly the company is going to execute the railway line network on mutually agreed terms and conditions in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The board of the firm will consider fundraising on June 13. A proposal to raise funds up to Rs 925 crore by way of issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis will be brought in the board meeting.

TTI Enterprise: TTI Enterprise will consider stock split on June 28. The board of directors on June 28 will consider sub-division of shares and fundraising for various business purposes.

Indian Oil Corporation: Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases, said it has signed a long term supply agreement with the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).