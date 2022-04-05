Stocks in news: Zomato, TCS, Vedanta, SBI Cards and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 90 points higher at 17,709. Sensex surged over 1,300 points to reclaim the 60,000-level on Monday, led by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Sensex closed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent higher at 60,611.74 and Nifty jumped 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to close at 18,053.40. Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex zooming 1471 points to 44067, followed by BSE capital goods index rising 498 points.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta: The firm's aluminium and zinc production rose 8 per cent and iron ore output grew 18 per cent during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 as compared to its output during the same quarter a year ago. In the fourth quarter of financial year 2021-22, the company's cast metal aluminium production at its smelters stood at 5,72,000 tonnes, up 8 per cent from 5,31,000 tonnes in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Tata Consultancy Services: The country's largest IT services firm has inked a strategic partnership with Payments Canada, the country's largest payment organization, to transform its payment system operations and help implement the Real-Time Rail (RTR).

Zomato: The Competition Commission of India has ordered a detailed probe against food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, for alleged unfair business practices with respect to their dealings with restaurant partners. The order follows a complaint filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

SBI Cards: Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, will exit the firm for Rs 2,558 crore via block trade. It will sell 2.92 crore shares at Rs 851.50-876.75 each-a 2.9% discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 876.75.

MRPL: State-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals has bought 1 million barrels of Russian Urals crude for May loading via a tender, three trade sources familiar with the deal said, a rare purchase driven by the discount offered.

Max Healthcare: SBI Funds has purchased more than 1 crore shares in the firm.

Hindustan Zinc: The firm's December quarter metal output rose 17% Q-o-Q.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm company has received NCLT's approval for scheme of amalgamation of the company and Reliance Syngas.

IndusInd Bank: The lender's deposits climbed 15% year-on-year to Rs 2.93 lakh crore in FY22. CASA ratio stood at 42.8% in FY22 against 41.8% in FY21. Net advances grew 13% to Rs 2.39 lakh crore.

Tata Elxsi: The firm plans declaration of final dividend on April 20.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC has reported a 26% year-on-year growth in core assets under management in the fourth quarter of 2021-22. AUMs stood at Rs 1.97 lakh core as on March 31, 2022, compared to Rs 1.53 lakh crore a year ago. Core AUM, excluding IPO financing receivables, grew 26%.