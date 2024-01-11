Stocks to watch out for today: TCS, Dhunseri Ventures, Metro Brands, Safari and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Wednesday. Sensex rose 271 points to end the session at 71,657 and Nifty gained 74 points to settle at 21,618.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Earnings today

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HDFC Asset Management Company, 5paisa Capital, AGI Infra, Fundviser Capital (India), GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Kenvi Jewels, Longview Tea Company, Mercury Trade Links, Plastiblends India, Pro Fin Capital Services, Quasar India, Rajoo Engineers, Sonalis Consumer Products, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, and Vijay Textiles are in focus ahead of quarterly earnings today.

Phoenix Mills

Total consumption in the December 2023 quarter stood at Rs 3,287 crore, rising 24 percent over a year-ago period. On a like-to-like basis, the consumption in Q3 FY24 grew by 4 percent over Q3 FY23. Gross retail collections at Rs 700 crore during the quarter increased 30 percent YoY.

Bank of India

The public sector bank reported a 9.9 percent year -on-year growth in total business at Rs 12.76 lakh crore for the quarter ended December FY24. Deposits climbed 8.66 percent to Rs 7.10 lakh crore and gross advances rose 11.49 percent to Rs 5.66 lakh crore.

Angel One

The board of directors of the brokerage will meet on January 15 to consider a proposal for raising funds via an issuance of non-convertible securities on private placement basis.

Safari Industries (India)

The board of directors of the luggage firm will meet on January 15 to consider raising funds via issue of securities to one or more persons, on a preferential basis.

NCC

Smallcap World Fund purchased stake worth Rs 66.96 crore in NCC, buying 36.15 lakh shares or 0.58 percent stake in the infrastructure company at an average price of Rs 185.23

Metro Brands

Deepika Deepti has resigned as Senior Vice President- Marketing with effect from March 26, due to personal reasons. Deepti was a part of the senior management of the company.

Dhunseri Ventures

The company has inked a Share Purchase Agreement with Twelve Cupcakes Pte. Ltd. for the said acquisition of the shares of DVL USA INC

Nuvama Wealth Management

Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield has formed a joint venture company namely Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management (NCW) with equal share. NCW plans to launch its first real estate fund – PRIME Offices Fund (PRIME) It is planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore to invest in prime commercial offices across India’s high-growth markets.