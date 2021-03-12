Share Market News: Reliance, Infosys, HPCL, IDBI Bank, AstraZeneca, NMDC, V Mart will be in focus

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Reliance, Infosys, HPCL, IDBI Bank, AstraZeneca, NMDC, V Mart, Happiest Minds Technologies and others will be in focus in Friday's trading session.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session.

PSU stocks: Shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) will be in focus as NITI Aayog has submitting its first list of about 12 state-owned units to be privatised. The list includes public sector banks and insurance companies.

IDBI Bank: LIC-controlled IDBI Bank has come out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) regime of the Reserve Bank of India following improvement in its finances and credit profile. It was under the PCA framework since 2017.

Future Group: Shares of Future Group will be eyed as the firm has re-energised its joint ventures (JVs) with dairy major Fonterra and American food firm Hain Celestial.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has launched EV (electric vehicle) charger, in association with Magenta EV Systems.

Infosys: the IT major has alloted employee stock option plans (ESOPs) of about Rs 40 crore to its senior executives including chief executive officer (CEO) Salil Parekh and chief operating officer (COO) Pravin Rao. In a separate development, Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, has extended by five years its strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation to standardise and digitise delivery models across the latter's mines.

Reliance Industries Ltd: IndoSpace, a real estate player, has acquired 55 acres at Farukhnagar in Haryana, is a joint venture with Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This proposed development will meet the rising demand in Delhi-NCR for Grade A warehousing space from 3PL, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, the company said.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The drug maker has received marketing approval for Tagrisso (Osimertinib) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) used in treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd: The company has entered into partnership with Ilantus Technologies to deliver identity and access management security services.

NMDC Ltd: The state-owned firm has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.76 per share of face value Rs 1 for FY21.

V Mart: Icra has reaffirmed long term bank limits of V Mart at [ICRA] AA- with a stable outlook, while the short term bank limits were reaffirmed at ICRA Al + (ICRA A one plus) ICRA Al+.

Anupam Rasayan IPO: The Rs 760-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Anupam Rasayan will open for subscription today, at a price band of Rs 553-555 per share. Ahead of the IPO, the speciality chemical company has raised Rs 225 crore from anchor investors.