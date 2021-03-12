Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens 500 pts higher, Nifty above15,300; HDFC Bank, ONGC, L&T top gainers

The Indian stock markets opened higher on Frday, tracking positive cues from global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The BSE Sensex opened 492 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 51,772.46 and the NSE Nifty belled 146 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 15321. In line with the benchmark indices, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also opened higher by 0.6 per and 0.78 per cent, respectively. Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Titan Company were among top gainers on BSE. On the sectoral front, all the indices belled the day in positive terrain, led by metal and oil&gas stocks over 1 per cent each.

On the global front, Asian markets were trading firmly, tracking positive closing at Wall Street which rallied in overnight trade as the US stimulus bill propelled stocks higher. US stocks ended higher for the third straight session on Thursday as falling US bond yields eased investors concerns about spiking inflation.

Also read: Share Market News: Reliance, Infosys, HPCL, IDBI Bank, AstraZeneca, NMDC, V Mart will be in focus

Check live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10:15 am: Reliance Industries up nearly 1%

Shares of Reliance Industries opened 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 2,199 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IndoSpace, a real estate player, has acquired 55 acres at Farukhnagar in Haryana, is a joint venture with Model Economic Township Limited (METL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This proposed development will meet the rising demand in Delhi-NCR for Grade A warehousing space from 3PL, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors, the company said.

9:55 am: Infosys shares gain over 1%

Shares of Infosys rose 1.09 per cent to Rs 1,383 in opening trade on BSE after the company announced extension of strategic collaboration with Newmont Corporation to standardise and digitise delivery models across mine sites.

9:50 am: IDBI Bank shares jump over 13%

Shares of IDBI Bank rallied over 13 per cent in opening deal to Rs 43.40 on the BSE after RBI removed the bank from the Prompt Corrective Action framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

Also read: Why IDBI Bank share price surged 17% in opening trade

9:45 am: SBI Life share price falls over 2%

Shares of SBI Life Insurance Company were down 2.34 per cent at Rs 918.05 on the BSE amid report that BNP Paribas is looking to sell 3.5 crore shares of the company through an accelerated placement. Shares are being offered at a price ranging between Rs 870 - Rs 917 per share, representing a discount of 2.5-7.5 per cent to Wednesday's closing price, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

9:35 am:Nifty Outlook by Geojit Financial Services

"Though we had opened the week on a tentative note, we were clear not to entertain the possibilities of a crash. On Tuesday, we had a much better clarity on the direction, and brought 15900 in our radar. By Wednesday we were clear of a new peak soon, but were watchful of a few episodes of confidence crises once near/inside the 15250-431 region, which is where we are likely to be in, today. A breakout beyond this congestion region of 15250-431 is to be expected, but it is uncertain how far the bulls would be keen to chase on a Friday. Towards this end, we would go in with a limited upside objective of 15550 today, a very conservative one for a new-peak-move, and would be watchful of loss in momentum."

9:25 am: Expert view on market from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"The 'risk on' in global equity markets got another push with the passage of the US $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus. Nifty is again likely to reach record highs since SGX Nifty is indicating 15400 levels. IT has been leading this leg of the rally. Now financials may catch up. Buy on dips' has been a successful strategy so far. Now, since markets have run too much, at around 15400 Nifty, it is better to take a pause rather than buy. Partial profit booking also may be considered. The market has high resilience and the momentum is favourable but valuations and risks are high."

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

The Indian stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange.

9:00 am: Global markets

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday following overnight gains seen in US markets which surged to record highs on strong gains in tech stocks. In the overnight trade, US markets closed higher with Dow and S&P500 setting record highs after US President signed into law the Covid relief package.

8:45 am: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening at Dalal Street

At 8:55 am, the Nifty futures were trading 191 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 15,394.20, on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicating a positive start at Dalal Street. The Indian stock markets are set to open higher on Friday, tracking positive cues from global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange.

8:30 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Reliance, Infosys, HPCL, IDBI Bank AstraZeneca, NMDC, V Mart, Happiest Minds Technologies will be in focus in Friday's trading session.