Stock in news: Future Retail, Mindtree, Piramal, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, RailTel, ONGC

The Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Future Retail, Mindtree, Piramal Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Tata Communications, BPCL, Edelweiss, KNR Constructions, RailTel Corporation and ONGC will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

Also read: Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty seen opening higher; Future Retail, Mindtree, IndusInd Bank in focus

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus Tuesday's trading session.

Future Retail: Shares of Kishore Biyani's firm will be in focus today as Delhi High Court has stayed on the single-judge bench order, which restrained the flagship company Future Retail from selling its assets to Reliance Retail. The US e-commerce giant Amazon had raised objection against Rs 24,713 crore deal between Reliance and Future, and got a favourable award from Singapore's Emergency Arbitrator in October 2020. Based on the award, the single bench of Delhi High Court had disallowed the parties from going ahead with the deal. The hearing will continue from the last week of April.

Mindtree Ltd: The IT company has inked a multi-year deal with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems, to boost the company's IT transformation. The Bengaluru-based IT firm will provide application development services, help digitising their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms.

Piramal Enterprises: The company has raised Rs 4,050 crore through issuance of long term five-year non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in two tranches.

IndusInd Bank: Global rating agency Moody's has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank Ltd at Ba1. It has also revised its outlook to stable from negative, citing the lender's strong capital and core profitability.

Tata Communications: The government has raised Rs 8,846 crore by divesting its 26.12 per cent shares in Tata Communications.

BPCL: The state-owned oil marketing company has said that its board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd with the company and their respective shareholders.

Edelweiss Group: Edelweiss Group said that wealth management firm PAG Group has invested Rs 2,366 crore in Edelweiss Wealth Management.

KNR Constructions Ltd: The company has bagged a Rs 1,100 highway contract on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis in the Karnataka.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd: The state-owned company has reported a 60.4 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 69.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share which will be paid on April 5, 2021.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: S&P Global Ratings has affirmed ONGC's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-' with stable outlook. It has also affirmed ONGC's senior unsecured notes at BBB-, outlook stable.