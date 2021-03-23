Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hold gains; IndusInd, HCL Tech, M&M leads

Extending opening gains, the Indian benchmark indices extended rally on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 186 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 49,958, and the NSE Nifty was quoting at 14,796, up 60 points or 0.41 per cent. Outperforming the benchmark indices, the broader markets were in update mood. The BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were trading higher by 0.95 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively. On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in green, barring technology stocks, while power and capital goods stocks were top gainers, rising over 1 per cent. Among the individual stocks, shares of IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among top gainers, while Power Grid Corporation of India, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Asian Paints were among notable losers.

On Monday, Indian stock market ended marginally lower, paring early losses, tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. The BSE Sensex ended 87 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 49,771, and the NSE Nifty settled 7.6 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 14,736. Sentiments were dented by rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in some economically significant cities like Maharashtra. On the Sectoral front, losses in bank and consumer durables stocks were offset by gains in realty and IT indices. Among the individual stocks, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries were among top losers. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys were among notable gainers.

10:55 am: Rupee opens lower against US dollar

Snapping previous session gains, the Indian rupee opened 4 paise lower at 72.41 per dollar on Tuesday. It had gained 15 paise to close at 72.37 against the US dollar on March 22.

10:45 am:Edelweiss Financial share jumps 5%

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were locked in upper circuit of 5% in early trade after the Edelweiss Group said wealth management firm PAG Group has invested Rs 2,366 crore to acquire controlling stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management.

10:30 am: Future Retail share price drops 2%

Future Retail shares fell 2.02 per cent to hit low of Rs 58.15 on the BSE even after getting interim relief with respect to its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its assets. The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

10:00 am: Market insight from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"Market trend remains uncertain since there are both positive & negative factors impacting stock prices. For now, it appears that the crucial US 10-year bond yield has stabilised. This will remove the fear of large scale bond selling threatening the equity bulls. At the same time, we are witnessing FII selling (Rs 787 crores yesterday )in many bluechip large-caps, impacting sentiments. This has also led to mid-cap outperformance. Fears of the second wave of the pandemic impacting GDP growth in FY 22 also might be leading to selling in the economy- facing stocks like banks. Investors may consider buying into such large-caps on declines. A major macro positive is a sharp rise in tax collections which will put government finances in better shape."

9:45 am: IndusInd Bank share price gains 2% in opening trade

IndusInd Bank shares rose 1.79 per cent to hit high of 986.35 on the BSE in opening trade on Tuesday after global rating agency Moody's upgraded its outlook for the private sector lender from "negative" to "stable", citing its strong capital and core profitability.

9:35 am: Power and Capital Goods stocks rise 1%

The BSE Power index was at 2,573.79, up by 28.21 points or by 1.11%. Adani Green Energy Ltd. (Rs. 1313.60,+5.00%), Adani Power Ltd. (Rs. 101.65,+4.96%), KEC International Ltd. (Rs. 468.75,+4.80%), ABB India Ltd. (Rs. 1404.30,+1.12%), Tata Power Company Ltd. (Rs. 105.70,+0.91%) were among leading gainers on power space.

The BSE CGS index was at 21342.95 up by 199.4 points or by 0.94%, led by gains in Adani Green Energy Ltd. (Rs. 1313.60,+5.00%), Carborundum Universal Ltd. (Rs. 478.00,+1.96%), Grindwell Norton Ltd. (Rs. 898.00,+1.18%), ABB India Ltd. (Rs. 1404.30,+1.12%), V-Guard Industries Ltd. (Rs. 236.10,+1.03%), among others.

9:23 am: Top gainers and losers on BSE Sensex

IndusInd Bank Ltd. (Rs. 979.50, 1.19%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Rs. 863.10, 1.11%), HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 988.30, 1.09%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (Rs. 7168.30, 0.92%), State Bank of India (Rs. 369.50, 0.67%), were among top gainer on BSE Sensex pack.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Rs. 220.35,-1.43%), Nestle India Ltd. (Rs. 16498.90,-0.57%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (Rs. 2520.05,-0.57%), NTPC Ltd. (Rs. 109.50,-0.45%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (Rs. 4345.35,-0.20%), were among top losers.

9:15 am:Sensex, Nifty open higher

Indian stock markets, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets and positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures. The BSE Sensex opened 73 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 49,844, and the NSE Nifty belled 32.15 points or 0.22per cent higher at 14,768. Among the individual stocks, shares of Future Retail, Mindtree, Piramal Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Tata Communications, BPCL, Edelweiss, KNR Constructions, RailTel Corporation and ONGC will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session. On the sectoral front, shares of banking stocks will be eyed as the Supreme Court of India will pronounce the verdict on pleas that seek relief on loan moratorium.

9:am: Gold loses shine as equities, dollar gain

Gold prices fell on Tuesday amid gains in equities and dollar. Spot gold dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,733.69 per ounce, while the US Gold Futures were down 0.1 per cent to $1,736.20 per ounce, reported Reuters.

8:45 am: SGX Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets and positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures. At 8:45 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 42.25 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 14,798.20 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

8:30 am: Asian markets trade higher

Asian markets were trading mostly higher, tracking positive cues from the US stocks which closed higher in overnight trade. The China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.14 per cent, while the Hang Seng was trading 0.27 per cent lower. The Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.07 per cent.

8:25 am: US stocks ended higher on Monday

Wall Street ended higher on Monday on the back of gains in technology stocks. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3 per cent to close at 3,2731.20.

Shares of Future Retail, Mindtree, Piramal Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Tata Communications, BPCL, Edelweiss, KNR Constructions, RailTel Corporation and ONGC will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

8:15 am: FII investment trends

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to remain net buyer in equity and net seller in debt market on Monday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 606.22 crore and Rs -310.46 crore.