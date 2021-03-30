Stock in news: Nazara Tech, Adani Transmission, IndusInd Bank, M&M, India Grid Trust, Manappuram Finance

The domestic bourses, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Nazara Technologies, Adani Transmission, IndusInd Bank, M&M, India Grid Trust, Manappuram Finance, PSU banks will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session.

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus.

Nazara Technologies: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies share will make a market debut today. The company has raised Rs 583 crore IPO that ran from March 17 to March 19.

Biocon Ltd: The pharma major has announced that its unit Biocon Pharma has entered into a partnership with Libbs Farmaceutica to launch generic drugs in Brazil.

PSU banks: As many as eight public sector banks (PSBs) will be merged, effect from April 1, 2021. These include Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank.

Adani Transmission Ltd: The company has inked a definitive agreements with Essel InfraProjects for the acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL) for Rs 3,370 crore. The regulatory approval for substitution of original awardee in the contract by Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has already been received from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

IndusInd Bank: Moody's has affirmed long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of IndusInd Bank at Ba1 and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The global rating agency has also affirmed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA at ba2.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The board of directors of Mahindra & Mahindra has given nod for the consolidation of Mahindra Electric Mobility in the company, as per media report. Besides, Anish Shah, currently the Deputy Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer, would take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2021.

India Grid Trust: The infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of an 830 circuit km power transmission project in the Northeast, for Rs 4,625 crore from Sterlite Power.

Manappuram Finance: The gold loan company is mulling to hive off and taking its microfinance arm Asirwad Microfinance public within a year, as per report.