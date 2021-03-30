Share Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to open higher; Nazara Technologies listing eyed

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to open higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from Asian market. Positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures also indicated a gap up opening at Dalal Street on Monday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 150.6 points or 1.03 per cent higher at 14,772.80 on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Developments related to COVID-19, stock-specific news and global cues will set tone for the market in this holiday-shortened week. After remaining closed on Monday for Holi, the stock market would remain closed on Friday for Good Friday. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies listing will be in focus. The stock will make a market debut today after it raised Rs 583 crore IPO that ran from March 17 to March 19.

On Friday, Indian stock market ended on strong note, snapping previous two session losses, on the back of broad-based buying as well as firm global cues. The BSE Sensex surged 568 points or 1.17 per cent to close at 49,008.50, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,507, up 182.4 points or 1.27 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, broader market also settled higher, with Midcap and Smallcap surging 1.79 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively. All the 19 sectoral indices ended trading in green, with metal and consumer durable stocks leading the rally, surging 3.4 per cent and 3.03 per cent, respectively. Out of 30 stocks on BSE Sensex pack, only ONGC, TCS, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank ended in red, while remaining 26 shares ended in green. Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HUL, Titan Company, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, HDFC Bank were among top gainers.

Check Sensex, Nifty live trading here:

8:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net seller in equity market, but turned net seller in debt segment on Monday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs -2,887.76 crore and Rs 47.21 crore.

8:30 am: Asian markets edge higher

Asian markets were trading on mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 was down by 0.05 per cent. The China's Shanghai Composite was up by 0.38 per cent, while the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.95 per cent higher.

8:25 am: US stocks ended lower on Friday

On Friday, Wall Street ended on mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrials closed 98 points higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in red, falling 0.09 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

8:20 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Adani Transmission, Manappuram Finance, DHFL, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, HCL Tech, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Dr Reddy's, Nazara Technologies will be in focus in today's trade.

8:15 am: Firm cues from SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Sensex, Nifty

Positive trading at Singapore Nifty futures indicated a positive start at Dalal Street on Monday. At 8:05 AM, the Nifty futures were trading 150.6 points or 1.03 per cent higher at 14,772.80 on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

