Suzlon Energy, Inox Wind, Premier Energies, Waaree Energies shares in focus post Budget 2025, here's why  

The recently announced National Manufacturing Mission in the Union Budget 2025 will have a positive impact on capital goods and renewable energy stocks. The mission to promote 'Make in India' will ensure policy support, execution roadmaps, governance, and monitoring framework to central ministries, according to brokerage YES Securities.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her 8th Budget speech stated, "Our government will establish a national manufacturing mission that will encompass small, medium, and large industries. This mission will provide policy support, execution roadmaps, and a governance and monitoring framework for both central ministries and states."

The mission will also focus on clean technology manufacturing. Its objective is to enhance domestic value addition and build a robust ecosystem for solar PV cells, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, motors and controllers, electrolysis, wind turbines, high-voltage transmission equipment, and grid-scale batteries.

YES Securities said the mission would be positive for shares such as Siemens, Inox Wind, Suzlon, Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, ABB, Premier Energies, Waaree Energies and KPI Green Energy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was allocated Rs 26,549.38 crore to up 53.48% in the Budget 2025 against Revised Estimates of Rs 17,298.44 crore a year ago.

Rs 24,224.36 crore has been proposed towards solar energy. This includes Rs 1,500 crore towards solar power (grid), Rs 2,600 crore towards Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (KUSUM) and Rs 20,000 crore towards PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.