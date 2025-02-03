Stocks in news: Coal India, Lupin, Indian Bank, Happiest Minds, GR Infra, Anant Raj & MOIL

Indian benchmark indices settled flat on Saturday's special trading session after the Union Budget 2025-26 after giving up all the early gains. BSE Sensex rose 5.39 points, or 0.01 per cent, to end at 77,505.96. However, NSE's Nifty50 shed 26.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, to settle at 23,482.15 . Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, February 03, 2025:

Q3 results today: Power Grid, Divi's Laboratories, GIC of India, Tube Investments of India, Sundaram Finance, Premier Energies, Aditya Birla Capital, NLC India, Gland Pharma, Poly Medicure, Tata Chemicals, KEC International, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Castrol India, DOMS Industries, HFCL and Paradeep Phosphates are among the companies that will announce their results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024 later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, Mahanagar Gas, Share India Securities, Siyaram Silk Mills, Wheels India, Apcotex Industries, Great Eastern Shipping shall trade ex-dividend today.



Coal India: The state-run coal miner's production decreased by 0.8 per cent to 77.8 million tonnes in January, compared to 78.4 million tonnes in the same month last year. Offtake increased by 2.2 per cent to 68.6 million tonnes, compared to 67.1 million tonnes in the same period.



Lupin: The USFDA has completed a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of Edaravone oral suspension at its manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, with zero 483 observations. The inspection took place from January 28 to February 1, 2025.



GR Infraprojects: The net profit of infra player increased 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 261.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on the back of higher other income, which increased manifold to Rs 102.9 crore. However, its revenue fell 20.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,694.5 crore.



Neogen Chemicals: The specialty chemicals player reported a 844.3 per cent YoY to Rs 10.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter, while its revenue from the quarter grew 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 201.4 crore. Ebitda for the period surged to Rs 36.64 crore YoY, up 70.7 per cent YoY and margins expanded 490 bps to 17.2 per cent.



Indian Bank: The asset liability management committee of the lender has increased the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 bps in the 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year tenures, effective February 3.



Anand Raj: The real estate player reported a net profit of Rs 110.3 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, increasing 53.6 per cent YoY. Its revenue increased 36.3 per cent YoY to Rs 534.6 crore during the reported period.



Happiest Minds Technologies: The IT solutions player has acquired the Middle East business of Gavs Technologies for $1.7 million. The Bengaluru-based IT firm has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent business interest in InnovazIT Technologies LLC, Dubai; Gavs Technologies LLC, Oman; and Gavs Technologies Saudi Arabia.



Aarti Industries: The specialty chemical player's net profit tanked 62.9 per cent YoY to Rs 46 crore for the December 2024 quarter. Revenue for the quarter inched up 6.2 per cent higher to Rs 1,840 crore.



MOIL: The metal miner has increased the price of all ferro grades of ore with manganese content of Mn-44 per cent and above by 3.5 per cent. Prices of all other ferro grades of ore with manganese content below Mn-44 per cent have been increased by 8.2 per cent, from February 1. It recorded manganese ore production of 1.6 lakh tonnes, with sales growing by 17 per cent YoY to 1.57 lakh tonnes.