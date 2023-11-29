scorecardresearch
Business Today
Suzlon Energy shares fall ahead of MSCI rejig; passive inflows likely

Suzlon Energy: The inclusion is seen bringing in $286 million in passive inflows to the stock. Nuvama said most of the price impact is priced in and Thursday will be more of volume impact day.

The Suzlon Energy stock fell 3.54 per cent to hit a low of Rs 37.60 on BSE. Post the rebalancing in the Standard Index (Emerging Market Index), India's stock count would rise to 131. The Suzlon Energy stock fell 3.54 per cent to hit a low of Rs 37.60 on BSE. Post the rebalancing in the Standard Index (Emerging Market Index), India's stock count would rise to 131.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd fell over 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade ahead of MSCI inclusion. The stock will be included in the MSCI Global Standard Index, along with eight other stocks. The inclusion is seen bringing in $286 million in passive inflows to the stock. But Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that most of the price impact is priced in and Thursday will be more of volume impact day.

Post the rebalancing in the Standard Index (Emerging Market Index), India's stock count would rise to 131, and its weights is set to move close to 16.3 per cent. "India's representation in the EM index will reach an all-time high, marking a significant increase over the past three years, almost doubling its weight," Nuvama said in a note.

The total adjustments, scheduled for tomorrow, is expected to help India attract $1.5 billion in passive flows.

Also read: M-cap of BSE listed companies hits $4 trillion mark for first time ever

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 29, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
