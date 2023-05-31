Suzlon Energy shares in focus today post stellar Q4 earnings; check details

Shares of renewable energy solution provider Suzlon Energy Ltd will be tracked today after the firm reported stellar earnings for the quarter ended March 2023. Suzlon Energy posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter led by lower expenses. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 205.52 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022. The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday.

Shares of Suzlon Energy ended 3.09 per cent higher at Rs 10.67 against the previous close of Rs 10.35 on Tuesday. The market capitalisation of Suzlon Energy rose to Rs 12,994 crore on BSE. A total of 724.91 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 76.48 crore. The stock has gained for 9% in the last three sessions.

Watch: Stocks buzzing on May 31, 2023: KRBL, Torrent Pharma, Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock, others

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Suzlon Energy stock stands at 79.5, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. The stock has a beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility in a year. Suzlon Energy stock stands higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total income from operations fell to Rs 1,699.96 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,478.73 crore a year ago. Total expenses declined to Rs 1,628.39 crore in the March 2023 quarter from Rs 2,511.70 crore a year ago.

In the last fiscal, Suzlon Energy posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,887.29 crore against a net loss of Rs 176.55 crore in 2021-22. However, total income in the fiscal dipped to Rs 5,990.16 crore from Rs 6,603.97 crore in 2021-22.

Watch: Adani Ports share price may rally up to 42%; Should you buy? See what analysts say

Revenue fell to Rs 5946.84 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 6519.95 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Watch: Stocks that share market analysts at Religare Broking recommended on May 31, 2023: HCL Technologies, HUL, Mahindra Financial Services

Watch: Time Travel with IRCTC: A journey of its origin in 1999 to its share market debut, stock split, and more