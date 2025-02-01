Suzlon Energy shares rise 21% in four sessions ahead of Union Budget 2025, what's next?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have gained 21% in the last four sessions ahead of Union Budget 2025. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 50.25 on January 28 hit a high of Rs 61.05 on BSE in early deals today. The stock has been rallying since the company's Q3 earnings were announced on January 28.

The firm reported a stellar set of earnings in the last quarter.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% in early trade today. The multibagger stock rose 5% to Rs 61.05% in the current session against the close of Rs 58.15 on Friday. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 82,840 crore.

Suzlon Energy stock has climbed 26% in a year and gained 560% in two years. The energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 49.83 crore as 81.76 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

Suzlon Energy logged a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit rose to Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.Revenue from operations climbed 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year. Suzlon said it achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) came at Rs 500 crore for Q3 FY25.

After the earnings, Morgan Stanley reiterated its 'overweight' stance on the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 71 per share. The brokerage said the company sees wind industry constraints around land acquisition to improve from FY26.

Suzlon's fresh capex of Rs 350-400 crore for new blade manufacturing lines in MP and Rajasthan also made the brokerage positive on stock. Morgan Stanley said large order book (5.5GW) of Suzlon Energy is expected to be executed in Q4FY25 and FY26.

Another brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities assigned a Buy rating to the stock post Q3 earnings. It upgraded the stock from 'Hold' on valuation comfort, following the recent stock correction.

The brokerage referred to the company's Q3 execution of 447MW as robust, considering it was expecting Suzlon Energy's execution at 360MW. Operating margin rose to 16.8 per cent in Q3 against Nuvama's estimate of 14.9 per cent, due to higher wind turbine generator (WTG) mix-led operating leverage, resulting in 11 per cent beat to consensus forecast.

"We remain long-term positive on SUEL as we tweak FY25–27 estimates to factor in improved execution in FY25E (1.5GW versus 1.44GW), Renom acquisition and others charges, yielding a revised target of Rs 60 at 35 times FY27E (WTG + F&F EPS) plus DCF of O&M. Upgrade Suzlon to ‘BUY’ (from ‘HOLD’) on valuation comfort and price correction," Nuvama said.

Brokerage JM Financial has a buy call on Suzlon Energy shares. It has assigned a target price of Rs 80 on the stock.

"With a strong order book, augmented manufacturing capacity, enhanced operational readiness - bolstered by new leadership at business groups and supply chain improvements and sufficient working capital, we believe that the company is well-positioned for considerable performance growth in the future," JM Financial said.

The brokerage said the pace of capacity addition at country level will continue to be a critical metric for monitoring moving forward. It said several large orders from NTPC Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd and Jindal Renewables Ltd have secured land, thereby providing improved visibility for execution.