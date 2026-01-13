Authum Investment shares hit 52-week high; stock jumps 9% as 4:1 bonus issue kicks in

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd surged on D-Street during Tuesday's trading session. The stock zoomed over 9 per cent to scale a fresh 52-week high of Rs 678.25 on the BSE, significantly outperforming its previous close of Rs 619.80. The rally coincides with the company’s equity shares turning ex-bonus today.

The counter has been gaining momentum for the second straight session, reflecting positive investor sentiment surrounding the corporate action. The stock saw an increase in volumes with a total traded quantity (TTQ) of 1.49 lakh shares, generating a turnover of Rs 9.75 crore on the BSE.

Authum Investment had fixed Tuesday, January 13, 2026, as the 'record date' to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate benefit.

For each existing equity share held, eligible shareholders will receive four new fully paid-up equity shares under the approved 4:1 bonus ratio. In terms of share volume, this essentially functions as a wealth multiplier; without requiring any further capital investment, an investor who previously held 100 shares will now hold 500 shares after the allocation.

The company confirmed on stock exchanges that the deemed date of allotment for these bonus shares is set for the next working day, Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

On the technical front, data from Trendlyne shows the day's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 38.5, while money flow index (MFI) is at 38.8. Both indicators are currently in the mid-range, suggesting the stock is neither in the overbought nor oversold territory yet.

While Authum Investment remains in the spotlight today, the realty player is set to turn ex-split on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. The company will be splitting its shares from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2.