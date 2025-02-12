Suzlon Energy wins another order, check details 

scorecardresearch
Shares of Suzlon Energy ended 0.71% higher at Rs 52.36 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,548 crore.

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Wednesday said it won a repeat order from Oyster Renewable in less than 9 months. The announcement was made after market hours today. Shares of Suzlon Energy snapped five sessions of losses and ended 0.71% higher at Rs 52.36 on BSE.  Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 71,548 crore. 

"Suzlon Group has secured a repeat order of 201.6 MW from Oyster Renewable, reasserting its leadership in India’s wind energy sector. With this latest addition, Suzlon’s partnership with Oyster Renewable has now grown to 283.5 MW in Madhya Pradesh within just nine months, which will further strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s renewable energy infrastructure, reaffirming Suzlon’s role in advancing India’s clean energy transition," said the firm in a communication to bourses. 

The order highlights the growing  demand  for  wind  energy  solutions  among  the  Commercial &  Industrial  (C&I) consumers, who now account for 59% of Suzlon’s total order book. The order will be executed in Madhya Pradesh. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply 64 state-of-the-art  S144  wind  turbine  generators  (WTGs)  with  Hybrid  Lattice  Towers  (HLT),  each  with  a  rated capacity of 3.15 MW.

Oyster Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (OREPL), has been set up to develop, invest and operate Renewable Energy (RE) projects as an Independent Power Producer for supplying power  to  C&I consumers. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 12, 2025, 4:59 PM IST
