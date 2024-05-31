scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Suzlon Energy wins fresh order in Madhya Pradesh, stock trading flat

Feedback

Suzlon Energy wins fresh order in Madhya Pradesh, stock trading flat

Suzlon Energy shares were trading flat at Rs 45.30 today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 61,625 crore on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading on a flat note even as Suzlon Group announced a new order win for the development of a 81.9 MW wind energy project from Oyster Green Hybrid One. Suzlon will install 26 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular  (HLT)  tower and a  rated  capacity  of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site in Agar in Madhya Pradesh.  

Related Articles

The order relates to the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of  the agreement, Suzlon will  supply  the wind  turbines (equipment  supply) and execute  the  project including erection  and  commissioning.  Suzlon will  also  undertake  comprehensive  operations  and  maintenance  services post-commissioning.

The stock was trading flat at Rs 45.30 today. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 61,625 crore on BSE. A total of 10.36 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs  4.65 crore on BSE.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility in a year. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Suzlon Energy shares fell to a 52-week low of Rs 10.86 on June 2, 2023 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 50.72 on February 2, 2024.  

Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, “We are happy to announce our first order with Oyster Green Hybrid One Private Limited, an Indian Independent Power Producer (IPP) of great repute. We  welcome  Oyster  to  the  Suzlon  experience  and  thank  them  for  trusting  in  our  leading  technology  and comprehensive capabilities throughout the wind energy value chain. We appreciate the faith that our customers place  in  the  quality  and  reliability  of  our  technology  and  service  solutions. The  electricity  generated  from  this project will  target  the  C&I  customer  segment,  creating  a  deeper  penetration  of  renewable  energy  in India.  At Suzlon, we are deeply committed to powering the industry with sustainable green energy to power their progress while meeting their net-zero ambitions.”

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 31, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement