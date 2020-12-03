Tata Chemicals stock hits 52-week high after promoter buys 18 lakh shares

Tata Chemicals share rose up to 9% in trade today after its parent company Tata Sons bought 18 lakh shares through open market transaction. Value of the transaction stood at Rs 76 crore. Tata Chemicals stock touched 52 week high of Rs 464.75, rising up to 8.75% on BSE.

The share has gained 41.18% in the last 11 days. The stock opened with a gain of 2.81% at Rs 439.35 against previous close of Rs 427.35.

Tata Chemicals share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The share has gained 58.09% in one year and risen 56.58% since the beginning of this year.

In a month, the stock has climbed 46.62%.

Market cap of the Tata Group firm rose to Rs 11,571 crore.

Tata Sons purchased total 18,07,245 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 420.92. This took the total deal value to Rs 76.07 crore, according to the bulk deal data available on NSE.

As per Tata Chemicals' shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Tata Sons held 29.39 per cent stake in the company as a promoter.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh all-time highs in early trade today amid a rise in their global peers. Sensex rose 335 points to 44,953 against previous close of 44,618. Nifty too climbed 103 points to 13,216 against previous close of 13,113.

Sensex, Nifty scale record highs on vaccine, economic stimulus hopes