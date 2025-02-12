Tata Motors, RIL, PowerGrid, Asian Paints shares hit 52-week low: Price targets, outlook and more 

Four Sensex stocks-Tata Motors, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), PowerGrid, Asian Paints-hit their 52-week lows in early deals as market fell for the sixth straight session today. Sensex crashed 835.66 points to 75,457.94 and Nifty fell 252.85 points to 22,818.95. Other large caps, which hit their 52-week lows are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Coal India, DLF, Hero MotoCorp, IOC, Jio Financial Services, PNB and REC.

As many as 36 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 496 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today, reflecting weak market sentiment.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors fell to a 52-week low of Rs 667.40 on BSE today. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.51 lakh crore.

Today's fall brings the stock near Jefferies' price target of Rs 660. Jefferies has downgraded Tata Motors stock to "underperform" from its earlier rating of "buy". The brokerage reduced its price target to Rs 660 from Rs 930 earlier. The global brokerage said its UK arm JLR faces weak demand in

demand in China and Europe, along with a rise in customer acquisition costs and higher warranty expense. The Tata Group firm faces a slowdown in demand for both commercial and passenger vehicles. Rising competition in the electric vehicles space act is also a risk for its EV business, it said.

Incred Equities has a reduce rating on the stock. It has assigned a price target of Rs 661 to the stock.

"The sharp 40% stock price correction from its Aug 2024 peak has eased the forward P/BV valuation close to the 10-year mean level. However, building in the sharp cut in our estimates, we lower our sum-of-the-parts or SOTP-based target price to Rs 661 (from Rs 746 earlier). With tariff challenges in global trade and volatile currency movement, JLR will be vulnerable, despite its improved product mix and new vehicle launch plans. Increased competition in India’s electric car and small truck segments are a cause of concern. We maintain our REDUCE rating on Tata Motors. Key upside risks: Success of new products and demand stimulus benefits," said Incred Equities.

Reliance Industries

RIL shares fell to their 52-week low of Rs 1193.65 against the previous close of Rs 1234.60 on BSE. The stock has lost 1% in 2025 and fallen 17% in a year. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 16.35 lakh crore on BSE today.

BOFA has a buy call on the RIL stock. However, it has reduced target price to Rs 1,550 (from Rs 1,723). Risk-reward for the stock is favorable. There is visibility on momentum uptake in retail business. The value unlocking exercise is a catalyst for Jio or Retail. Jio has multiple revenue drivers with 5G capex largely completed. The brokerage sees free cash flow for telecom business to improve.

Motilal Oswal has a buy call on RIL with a price target of Rs 1605. In bear case scenario, the stock can fall to Rs 1,215 and rise to Rs 1930 in a bull case scenario

"After the steep correction, we believe the risk-reward is compelling as RIL now trades at our bear case valuation – Reliance Jio (RJio) at 10 per cent discount to Bharti’s current valuation, high-single-digit growth in core retail revenue/Ebitda and no improvement in O2C earnings over FY24-27E," MOFSL said.

PowerGrid

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 254 today against the previous close of Rs 261.5. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 350 on the stock with a buy call.

"Power Grid has a robust project pipeline worth Rs. 1,43,749 crore and according to the National Electricity Plan (NEP) as capex of Rs. 9.16 lakh crore is expected till FY32, there is a huge additional pipeline available to Powergrid for growth. We expect a decent 6% CAGR in PAT over FY2024-FY2027E. We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 350. Also, the company has a healthy RoE of 18% and a dividend yield of ~3%. At CMP, it trades at 2.7x/2.5x its FY26/27 P/BV,"said the brokerage.

Asian Paints

Shares of Asian Paints hit a 52 week low of Rs 2186.35 on BSE TODAY. Total 0.17 lakh shares of Asian Paints changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.74 crore.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 2,550 with a neutral stance.

"The stock has massively underperformed (20% fall in the last one year) owing to a sharp cut in earnings. Considering the uncertainty of demand recovery in the near term, there is limited respite for the stock. Industry volume recovery and competitive strategy on pricing/incentives will be the key monitorables. Considering the uncertainty, we reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR2,550 (based on 45x Dec’26E EPS), said the brokerage.

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 2,500 on the stock.

"It expects to maintain operating margins at ~18-20% band. Considering weak 9MFY25 and higher competition intensity in the sector, we cut earnings for FY25E/FY26E by 13.5%/21.4% and change rating from BUY to ADD, with a revised DCF-based TP of Rs2,500 (implied 49.0x FY27E EPS). Key risks to our call include weak demand conditions, rise in crude oil prices & rising competition," said Centrum Broking.