Tata Motors share price falls 5% ahead of Q4 earnings

Tata Motors share price fell nearly 5% ahead of the firm's Q4 and FY20 earnings set to be announced later in the day. Share price of Tata Motors declined up to 4.85% to Rs 100.15 compared to the previous close of Rs 105.25 on BSE. Market cap of Tata Motors fell to Rs 36,640 crore today.

Total 31.19 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 31.86 crore on BSE.

The stock has lost 37.84% during the last one year and fallen 45% since the beginning of this year. However, in last one month, the stock has risen 20.85% against 6.82% rise in Sensex during the period. The large cap share trades higher than 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 201.80 on January 15 this year and fell to 52-week low of Rs 63.60 on March 24, 2020.

Total 5.91 lakh buy orders were pending against sell orders for 5.73 lakh shares indicating bullishness among investors and traders for the stock in afternoon trade.

Tata Motors is likely to post over Rs 2,600 crore loss on fall in sales due to a coronavirus crisis and weak performance of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Analysts at Kotak Securities expect the auto firm to post loss of Rs 2,667 crore in Q4. Consolidated revenue is likely to fall 28.5 per cent on-year to Rs 61,803 crore. ICICI Securities sees the firm reporting Rs 1,985-crore loss for the quarter under review.

"We expect Tata Motors to report a consolidated topline of Rs 57,848 crore, down 33 per cent YoY. Ebitda is expected at Rs 4,513 crore with corresponding margins at 7.8 per cent, down 360 basis points QoQ," ICICI Securities also said in a report.

In Q4FY19, Tata Motors had reported consolidated profit of Rs 2,215.9 crore and revenue of Rs 86,422 crore.

"COVID-19 has put the brakes on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) product/market mix improvement, and there would be high uncertainty for JLR volumes, particularly in EU, UK, & US in first half of FY21, although China is making a comeback," said Motilal Oswal in a report.

