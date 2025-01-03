Tata Motors shares are down 35% from record high in five months; time to buy?  

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd have fallen 35% from their record high in five months. The Tata Group stock reached a record high of Rs 1,179.05 on July 30, 2024. After this correction, the Tata Motors stock has approached its 52-week low. It is trading 8% higher from the 52-week low of Rs 718 reached on December 23, 2024. Shares of Tata Motors Ltd rose for the fourth straight session on Friday after global brokerage CLSA included Tata Motors in its India focus portfolio. CLSA also included three other companies, NTPC Ltd, Nestle India Ltd and Britannia in its India focus portfolio.

Related Articles

On Tata Motors, CLSA said after a 35% drop from its peak, it believes that Tata Motors is adequately building in risks of a slowdown in commercial vehicles as well as its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) portfolio.

Tata Group shares have risen 101% in two years. In the current session, Tata Motors stock rose 3.81% to Rs 794.15 against the previous close of Rs 764.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.91 lakh crore.

Tata Motors stock is trading neither in an oversold nor in overbought zone, indicates its RSI of 48.1

On BSE, 5.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.81 crore.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. Tata Motors shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Nomura India has a price target of Rs 990 for the Tata Motors stock.

Brokerage DAM Capital has a 'buy' call with a target price of Rs 870 per share.

DAM Capital sees Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) volumes to clock a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over financial year 2025-2027. The brokerage is also projecting slightly lower margins and lower valuation multiples for the CV, PV and JLR business.

In the bear case scenario, DAM Capital has a price target of Rs 675 on the stock, a potential correction of 9% from Thursday's closing levels.

Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 1,099 on the Tata Motors stock.

"We retain our BUY rating on Tata Motors with a revised price target of Rs 1,099, based on expectations of continued improvement in JLR, PV, and CV businesses as well as reduced net automotive debt. The stock trades at a P/E multiple of 12.2x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.3x its FY2027E estimates," said Sharekhan.

LKP Securities refers the Tata group stock as a 'value buy'. The domestic commercial vehicle (CV) demand may rise in H2 and said the recent launches are expected to support growth. The brokerage has assigned a fresh price target of Rs 970.

"The stock is trading at 11.1 times FY27E consolidated earnings estimates. It has corrected by approximately 40 per cent from its 52 week highs. Considering our optimistic view on the stock, we now find it to be attractive from these levels. Hence, it is a value buy. A slowdown in key global markets remains a monitorable," LKP said.