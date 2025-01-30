scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Motors shares fall 9%, hit 52-week low on weak Q3 earnings

Feedback

Tata Motors shares fall 9%, hit 52-week low on weak Q3 earnings

Tata Motors share price today: With today's fall, the stock is down 40% in  the last six months and fallen 7% in 2025. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slipped 9% in early deals to their fresh 52-week low on Thursday as Q3 earnings fell below street estimates. Tata Motors stock fell 9.06% to Rs 684.25 against the previous close of Rs 752.45. On BSE, 3.98 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.74 crore. 

Related Articles

Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 2.57 lakh crore. With today's fall, the stock is down 40% in  the last six months and fallen 7% in 2025. 

Tata Motors reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,13,575 crore against Rs 1,10,577 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue slipped 4.3% year-on-year to Rs 12,400 crore in the passenger vehicle segment but the segment’s EBITDA rose 120 basis points. In the commercial vehicle segment, revenue slipped 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 18,400 crore. 

In terms of technicals, Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors stock is trading neither in an oversold nor in overbought zone, indicates its RSI of 48. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period. 

The stock has also been highly volatile with a beta of 1.1 in the last one year.  The Tata Group stock reached a record high of Rs 1,179.05 on July 30, 2024. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 30, 2025, 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement