Tata Motors shares fall 9%, hit 52-week low on weak Q3 earnings

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slipped 9% in early deals to their fresh 52-week low on Thursday as Q3 earnings fell below street estimates. Tata Motors stock fell 9.06% to Rs 684.25 against the previous close of Rs 752.45. On BSE, 3.98 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 27.74 crore.

Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 2.57 lakh crore. With today's fall, the stock is down 40% in the last six months and fallen 7% in 2025.

Tata Motors reported a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,578 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,13,575 crore against Rs 1,10,577 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue slipped 4.3% year-on-year to Rs 12,400 crore in the passenger vehicle segment but the segment’s EBITDA rose 120 basis points. In the commercial vehicle segment, revenue slipped 8.4% year-on-year to Rs 18,400 crore.

In terms of technicals, Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Tata Motors stock is trading neither in an oversold nor in overbought zone, indicates its RSI of 48. The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The stock has also been highly volatile with a beta of 1.1 in the last one year. The Tata Group stock reached a record high of Rs 1,179.05 on July 30, 2024.