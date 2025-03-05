Tata Motors shares: Down 47% from record high, this brokerage expects stock to hit Rs 850 mark

Shares of Tata Motors are likely to rise 38% from the current levels, said global brokerage Morgan Stanley. Tata Motors shares are trading near their 52-week low and have nearly halved from their all time high of Rs 1179.05 reached on July 30, 2024. The stock looks weak in terms of technicals as it is trading below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Motors stock is trading in the oversold zone, indicating there are more sellers than buyers for the stock. The RSI of Tata Motors stock has fallen to 26.2. RSI of a stock below 30, indicates its oversold on charts.

However, the brokerage has an 'equalweight' rating with a price target of Rs 853.

Morgan Stanley said sales for Land Rover in the US rose 79% from last year to 11,900 units compared to the 70% growth in January 2025 and the 34% growth in December 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) comprised 23% of overall sales in financial year 2024 which is 15% of the consolidated sales figure for Tata Motors.

Morgan Stanley said the European Commission's industry action plan to be unveiled on March 5 will be a a key trigger to watch for the stock. Any flexibility on Carbon Dioxide regulations will be a positive for JLR, the brokerage said.

In the previous session, Tata Motors ended at Rs 619.15. The stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 606.20 on March 3, 2025.

Tata Motors stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 622.15 on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.29 lakh crore. It has a one-year beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility during the period.

Global brokerage CLSA has given a rating upgrade to the auto stock as it believes an adverse near-term outlook has given scope to enter the counter at favourable valuations. It has assigned an outperform rating to Tata Motors stock with a price target of Rs 930.

Emkay Global has a target price of Rs 950 on the stock. Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 755 on the auto stock.