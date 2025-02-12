Tata Motors, Adani Power, Varun Beverages, ITC, Titan shares fell up to 26% in a year: Price targets, outlook and more

Shares of Tata Motors, Varun Beverages, ITC, Adani Power and Titan Company fell up to 26% in the last one year. These large cap stocks are reeling under negative market sentiment in 2025 and subdued earnings in the December 2024 quarter. Tata Motors is the top loser with the auto stock slipping 26% in a year. However, this year, the stock has gained 8.33%. Adani Power stock is down 11.59% in a year but gained 6.16% in 2025.

Titan Company shares are down 9% and Varun Beverages stock has fallen 4% in a year. The stock of FMCG major ITC is down 0.55% in a year and lost 15% in 2025.

Tata Motors

Shares of Tata Motors hit a fresh 52 week low in early deals today amid sixth straight session of losses in the equity market. Tata Motors fell to a low of Rs 667.40 on BSE today. Market cap of the Tata Group firm stood at Rs 2.50 lakh crore.

The stock correction today brings the scrip near Jefferies' price target of Rs 660. Jefferies has downgraded Tata Motors stock to "underperform" from its earlier rating of "buy". The brokerage reduced its price target to Rs 660 from Rs 930 earlier. The global brokerage said its UK arm JLR faces weak demand in demand in China and Europe, along with a rise in customer acquisition costs and higher warranty expense. The Tata Group firm faces a slowdown in demand for both commercial and passenger vehicles. Rising competition in the electric vehicles space act is also a risk for its EV business, it said.

Incred Equities is bearish on Tata Motors stock. The brokerage has assigned a reduce rating with a price target of Rs 661.

"The sharp 40% stock price correction from its Aug 2024 peak has eased the forward P/BV valuation close to the 10-year mean level. However, building in the sharp cut in our estimates, we lower our sum-of-the-parts or SOTP-based target price to Rs 661 (from Rs 746 earlier). With tariff challenges in global trade and volatile currency movement, JLR will be vulnerable, despite its improved product mix and new vehicle launch plans. Increased competition in India’s electric car and small truck segments are a cause of concern. We maintain our REDUCE rating on Tata Motors. Key upside risks: Success of new products and demand stimulus benefits," said Incred Equities.

Varun Beverages

The FMCG stock has lost 16% this year. The firm recently announced its Q3 earnings.

Global brokerage Citi has retained its buy call but cut target price to Rs 750 from Rs 800. The Q4 earnings were in line with estimates, it said adding that growth drivers remain intact. The brokerage said India growth outlook of the company remains strong.

Axis Securities has maintained its buy call on Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 710.

"We expect VBL to continue its strong growth momentum in the mid- to long-term. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock," said Axis Securities.

Motilal Oswal reiterated its BUY rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 680 noting that the management has guided to continue this growth momentum with double-digit volume growth in the domestic market and a much higher growth rate in international markets.

It expects a CAGR of 12%/11%/17% in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over CY24-26 and largely maintained CY25/CY26 earnings estimates.

ITC

ITC shares hit a nine-month low ahead of the stock turning ex-dividend today

JM Financial has a buy call with a price target of Rs 515.

"Pace of recovery in FMCG needs to be watched due to heightened competitive scenario in Foods. Demerger of Hotels business should reduce capex intensity & help improve ROIC. JM Financial maintains a BUY call with a revised target price of Rs 515 (28x Dec-26 EPS)," said the brokerage.

Nuvama has a price target of Rs 571 on the ITC stock. The brokerage said it stays cautious in near term given the ongoing urban slowdown, inflation in key raw material and weak profitability in FMCG and paperboards, paper and packaging segment.

Brokerage Nirmal Bang has a hold rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 480. The brokerage is constructive on ITC from a medium term perspective, but sees limited upside in the stock.

Adani Power

Jefferies has initiated coverage on Adani Power Ltd (APL) shares with a 'Buy' call. The global brokerage has assigned a potential upside target of Rs 660.

"APL is India's second-largest thermal power generation company after NTPC, on its journey to raise capacity by 1.7x from 17.6 GW to 30.7 GW by 2030. Land requirements and financing plans are in place. Close co-ordination with BHEL for equipment delivery and inhouse EPC are ensuring capex is on schedule. Thermal capacity in an overall peak deficit scenario with merchant exposure is a positive. Initiate coverage at Buy," it stated.

Titan Company

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 4,000 on the Titan Company stock.

"With the jewelry industry seeing faster formalization, we continue to believe TTAN will keep leveraging the same, driven by store additions, multi-format presence, better designs and customer understanding, and a strong recall of trust," said the brokerage.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has a price target of Rs 4,067 on the Titan stock. It has a buy call on the stock.

"Sustained growth in the jewellery business coupled with scaling up and improving profitability of other businesses will drive medium to long-term growth. Stock trades at 80x/61x/51x its FY25E/FY26E/FY27E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with a revised price target of Rs 4,067," said Sharekhan.