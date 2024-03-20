Tata Power shares down 14% from record high level; what's next: Rs 350 or Rs 450?

Tata Power Company Ltd shares slipped 3.09 per cent in Wednesday's trade to hit a low of Rs 371.25. At this price, the stock has declined 14.30 per cent from its record high of Rs 433.20, a level seen earlier this month on March 7.

Analysts suggested that support on the counter could be seen at Rs 355-350 levels. On the higher side, immediate resistance may be found at Rs 410 on daily charts.

Related Articles

One should consider buying Tata Power's stock around Rs 365 level for a near-term upside target of Rs 410, said Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking. Keep stop loss placed at Rs 355, Singh added.

"The stock has potential to see Rs 450-500 levels over a period of next 9-12 months. Keep a strict stop loss at Rs 350. One should not miss this stock from the power space," Mitesh Panchal, a Sebi-registered analyst, told Business Today TV.

Tata Power's counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 41.54. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 79.62 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.64. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.77 with a return on equity of 10.86.

On BSE, around 6.43 lakh shares were last seen changing hands today. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 16.41 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 24.35 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 1,21,374.97 crore.

As of December 2023, promoters held a 46.86 per cent stake in Tata Group's power arm.