Paisalo Digital shares jump 8% as stock trades ex-bonus. Details here

Shares of Paisalo Digital rose sharply in Wednesday's trading session as the stock traded ex-bonus with respect to its 1:1 bonus issue. The stock surged 7.51 per cent to hit a day high value of Rs 71.90.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Paisalo under the long-term ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) framework. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 37.43 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 4.87. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.57 with a return on equity of 13.

The shadow lender has recently issued a clarification over lending practices. Paisalo said there's no order directing any regulator to investigate any unfair lending practices by the Delhi High Court.

"A defaulter named M/s Sat Priya Mehamia Memorial Educational Trust, Rohtak borrowed an amount of Rs 12 crore on March 24, 2018. The defaulter has only made a payment of Rs 25 lakh. The defaulter and its office bearers are involved in selling off the land mortgaged to us. The company has treated this as a loss asset in September 2019 in its books of accounts by providing 100 per cent. We have initiated various legal actions against the borrower and its office bearers including registering FIR. The defaulter violates the Delhi HC order dated January 23, 2024, to maintain the status-quo as to title and possession in respect of the mortgaged properties. But despite such court orders, the defaulting entity has continued its process of illegally disposing of the mortgaged properties. The high court has only ordered to issue notice and reply to be submitted in four weeks," it stated in a BSE filing.