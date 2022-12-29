scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Power shares snap 3-day winning run despite order win

Feedback

Tata Power shares snap 3-day winning run despite order win

Tata Power stock has an average brokerage target of Rs 264 apiece, as per data publicly available with Trendlyne, with suggests a potential 27.60 per cent upside for the scrip ahead

Tata Power said the project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction, it said Tata Power said the project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date. The letter was awarded through an e-reverse auction, it said

Shares of Tata Power fell nearly 1 per cent in Thursday's trade, snapping a three-day winning run, even as its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy, received the letter of award from Tata Power Delhi

Distribution for setting up a 255 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution is a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi.

Also Read: Advani Hotels to go ex-dividend, Technocraft Ind ex-buyback; rights, preferential issues & more

Also Read: 10 big IPOs to watch in 2023: Foxconn's Bharat FIH, Sachin Bansal-backed Navi Technologies & more

Published on: Dec 29, 2022, 9:54 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 29, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS