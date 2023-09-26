scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Steel shares in news as Moody's upgrades Tata group firm to investment grade

Feedback

Tata Steel shares in news as Moody's upgrades Tata group firm to investment grade

Tata Steel: The second-largest steel market, India, would be a key driver of the company's credit profile, as steel consumption climb at a 7 per cent cumulative annual growth rate until 2030, Moody’s said.

Tata Steel: Moody’s said even as substantial capital expenditure continues, Tata Steel would still generate large free cash flow, enabling debt reduction with debt/Ebitda leverage comfortably below 2 times–2.5 times. Tata Steel: Moody’s said even as substantial capital expenditure continues, Tata Steel would still generate large free cash flow, enabling debt reduction with debt/Ebitda leverage comfortably below 2 times–2.5 times.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd will be in focus on Tuesday morning after Moody's Investors Service, betting on India operations, upgraded the Tata group firm to an investment grade, with a aBaa3 long-term issuer rating, and revised its outlook to 'Stable' from 'Positive'. The rating upgrade came amid expectations of the continued strength in Tata Steel's credit profile due to its solid market position in the domestic market and factors in investments in building new capacity in India and Europe. Moody's Senior Vice President, Kaustubh Chaubal, said his agency expects Tata Steel's profitability to rise even as softer steel prices hurt revenues.

The second-largest steel market, India, would be a key driver of the company's credit profile, as steel consumption climb at a 7 per cent cumulative annual growth rate until 2030, fuelled by continuous, large infrastructure investments as well as increasing demand from the auto sector, Moody's said.

Even as substantial capital expenditure continues, Tata Steel would still generate large free cash flow, enabling debt reduction with consolidated debt/Ebitda leverage comfortably below 2 times–2.5 times over the next two financial years, Moody's said.

"The upgrade also reflects the company's considerable deleveraging through gross debt reduction and our expectation that Tata Steel will maintain conservative financial policies with a well-balanced capital allocation and financial metrics appropriate foritsBaa3 rating," adds Chaubal, also a lead analyst on Tata Steel.

In a note, Chaubal said the upgrade also reflects Tata Steel's considerable deleveraging through gross debt reduction and Moody's expectation that the steel maker would maintain conservative financial policies with a well-balanced capital allocation and financial metrics appropriate for its Baa3 rating.

To recall, Tata Steel recently entered deal with the UK government on decarbonising of its 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) steel plant at Port Talbot. Tata Steel would be getting 500 million British pounds in grant from the UK government to invest in Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking and the total capital cost of the project is estimated at 1.25 billion pounds.

While one-off restructuring costs may need to be incurred, the EAF will transform its cost position in the UK, and the BF closure will arrest the significant drain to earnings, Moody's said adding that it would be a credit positive.

"The likely improvement in its UK cost structure and the relatively better performing Dutch operations will ensure, in

Moody's view, Tata Steel's credit profile remaining solid, even as steel prices remain soft and global steel demand

weakens amid rising interest rates and a weak economic outlook in most end-user markets," Moody's said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 26, 2023, 7:52 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel Ltd