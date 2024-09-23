Tata Steel stock in news today, here's why 

Shares of Tata Steel are in news today after the Tata Group firm said it has expanded the crude steel capacity at its Odisha facility at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore. Tata Steel shares ended at Rs 152.05 on Friday. Market cap of Tata Steel stood at Rs 1.92 lakh crore.

Tata Steel stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, signaling high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 47.9, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Tata Steel shares have rallied 18.51% in a year and risen 8.68% in 2024.

The steel major commissioned India’s largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar, Odisha, it said. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday. With this phase of expansion, Tata Steel said the total capacity at the plant rise from 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA. The ramp up expands Tata Steel's flat products portfolio, the company had said previously.