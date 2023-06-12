scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Steel, Ultratech, Indian Hotels: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Feedback

Tata Steel, Ultratech, Indian Hotels: How should you trade these buzzing stocks?

Ultratech Cement is making a higher-high formation, which is a sign of strength. The momentum indicator, viz., the RSI, is positively poised.

Tata Steel is trading sideways on the weekly chart and is giving no clear direction to the trend, which is confirmed by momentum indicators. Tata Steel is trading sideways on the weekly chart and is giving no clear direction to the trend, which is confirmed by momentum indicators.

Domestic stock indices on Friday extended their recent fall for the second straight session ahead of the key inflation data and the US Fed meeting this coming week. He BSE Sensex dropped 223.01 points, or 0.35 per cent, to close at 62,625.63. The NSE Nifty declined 71.15 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 18,563.40. Select stocks such as Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement and The Indian Hotels Company would be in focus on Monday after the recent price actions. Here is what Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has to say on these stocks ahead of Monday's trading session:

Indian Hotels Company | Hold | Target Price: Rs 420-450 | Stop Loss: Rs 360

Indian Hotels is witnessing a correction of its prior up move on the daily chart. The stock has good support in the Rs 375–370 range. This is where the buying may emerge. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. Hence, one can hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 360 for a target Rs 420-450 levels in the next couple of weeks.

Tata Steel | Hold | Target Price: Rs 119-125 | Stop Loss: Rs 104

Tata Steel is trading sideways on the weekly chart and giving no clear direction to the trend. This is confirmed by the momentum indicators, viz., RSI and MACD, which are trading flat. The stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Hence, one can hold the stock with a stop loss of Rs 104 for a target of Rs 119-125 levels in the next couple of months.

Ultratech Cement | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,452-8,734 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,888 Ultratech Cement is making a higher-high formation, which is a sign of strength. The momentum indicator RSI is positively poised. The stock is outperforming the benchmark indices. Combining all the above parameters, it is evident that the momentum on the upside is likely to continue. Hence, one can buy the stock at current prices with a stop loss of Rs 7,888 for a target of Rs 8,452-8,734 levels in the next couple of weeks.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 12, 2023, 8:07 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Steel Ltd
Tata Steel Ltd