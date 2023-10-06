scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
TCS to consider share buyback on October 11

Feedback

TCS to consider share buyback on October 11

TCS had in 2022 announced a share buyback of up to 4,00,00,000 shares aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 18,000 crore. This was 1.08 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the IT firm.

TCS to consider share buyback on October 11 TCS to consider share buyback on October 11

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Friday said its board of directors would consider a proposal on share buyback at its meeting on October 11. TCS is scheduled to report its September quarter results on the same day.

Analysts largely expect the IT giant to report a 9-11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit on a double-digit rise in sales. Margins are seen expanding sequentially following the wage hikes in the June quarter.

TCS had in 2022 announced a share buyback of up to 4,00,00,000 shares aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 18,000 crore. This was 1.08 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the IT firm.

It came out with a Rs 16,000-crore share buyback in 2022, Rs 16,000 crore buyback in 2018 and Rs 16,000 crore share buyback in 2017.

Also read: ICC World Cup 2023: Tata group firm among key beneficiaries of mega event; here're share price targets

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 06, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd