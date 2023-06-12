This smallcap firm zoomed 44% in just 2 sessions; here's what Vijay Kedia has to say

Shares of Urja Global extended their gains for the second straight session after the company on June 8 said that it entered into an agreement on June 7 with Tesla Power India for the purpose of manufacturing and supply of batteries under the TESLA POWER USA brand.

Following the announcement, the scrip jumped nearly 44 per cent to Rs 12.74 on June 12 from Rs 8.85 on June 8.

“Urja Global Limited will utilize the “Tesla Service centers” for the promotion of their EV Battery Service requirements with respect to E-2 Wheeler Batteries,” Urja Global said in a regulatory filing.

Urja Global is engaged in the business of design, consultancy, integration, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of off-grid and grid-connected solar power plants and decentralised solar applications and trading of solar products, lead acid batteries.

Without mentioning the name of companies, Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia in a tweet said, “I am thrilled to read a news about a listed Indian company “tied up” with Tesla usa. I did some homework and found It's not Elon musk's tesla, it actually belongs to a Delhi-based promoter’s usa subsidiary in the name of Tesla. Stock is in upper circuit. Long live bull market.”

For the latest quarter that ended March 2023, Urja Global reported a 57.34 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 0.09 crore. The figure stood at Rs 0.22 crore in the same quarter a year ago. On the other hand, gross sales of the company declined 74 per cent YoY to Rs 10.64 per cent during the quarter under review.

Shares of the company scaled their 52-week high of Rs 14.85 on July 25, 2022, and a 52-week low of Rs 6 on March 28, 2023.

