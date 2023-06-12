Easy Trip Planners shares jump 9%; here's why the stock is flying high

Shares of Easy Trip Planners jumped about 9 per cent during the trading session on Monday after the company announced its partnership with World Padel League 2023. Easy Trip Planners has joined hands with World Padel League as the official travel partner.



The online travel tech platform has become the official travel partner for the global event held, the company said in a media release submitted with exchanges on Friday. Padel is a fast racquet sport. The world pedal league was hosted at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai between June 8 - 11, 2023. The event concluded on Sunday.



Following the announcement, shares of Easy Trip Planners surged 9 per cent to Rs 46.80 on Monday, before giving up gains to trade at Rs 44.34 at 2.30 pm. The company was commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 7,700 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 43.08 on Friday.



"We are thrilled to be the official travel partner for the World Padel League as this will help us connect with a wider audience of sports enthusiasts. We have been an active sports marketer and wish to show complete support in this tournament and more to come," said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.



The stock has been in a free fall since November 2022. The stock has corrected about 40 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 73.50. The stock is down 20 per cent in the last six months and the year 2023 so far.



Easy Trip Planners posted a 33.5 per cent jump in fourth-quarter (Q4FY23) profit helped by burgeoning post-pandemic demand for travel. The company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, rose to 31.15 crore, compared to Rs 23.34 crore a year earlier.



Consolidated revenue from operations leaped 92 per cent to Rs 117 crore billion, driven by its mainstay air travel bookings segment, which contributed a hefty 95 per cent to the top line. The online travel-tech platform has also been in the news after the company appointed Sameer Bagul as its Managing Director for the Middle East business.