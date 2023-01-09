scorecardresearch
Titan Company shares at Rs 3,080? What CLSA, others say on this Tata Group stock post Q3 biz update

Titan Company’s Q3 update point to a 10% growth in Q4, based on Street estimates for FY23, said Emkay Global, which had estimated growth of 20% growth. This brokerage has lowered its estimate for Titan to Rs 2,940 from Rs 3,000 earlier

Titan Company's earnings prospects remain strong, said Motilal Oswal while noting that the jewellery maker has compounded earnings by 20% for an extended period of time

All Sensex stocks, except Titan Company, were trading higher in Monday's trade. The Tata Group firm has come out with December quarter business updates, which seem to have disappointed investors, even as brokerages are upbeat on the company's prospects. A couple of brokerages find Titan worth up to Rs 3,080, which suggests a potential 25 per cent upside for the stock going ahead.

Titan Company reported a 12 per cent YoY growth in standalone business, with jewellery segment growing at 11 per cent YoY, Watches & Wearables at 14 per cent, EyeCare at 10 per cent and emerging businesses at 75 per cent. Titan Company said it continued to expand its network with 129 store additions for the quarter, taking its total store count to 2,537.

Following the development, the scrip fell 2.6 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,470.70 on BSE. The scrip has risen 16 per cent in the last six months.

"Unlike staple companies, which signalled rural demand remaining subdued, Titan, which caters largely to urban customers, spoke about healthy consumer demand aided by a good festive season. We maintain our O-PF rating with a target of Rs 3,000," CLSA said in a note. 

Published on: Jan 09, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 09, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
