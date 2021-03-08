Top gainers on 8 March: 5 shares rose upto 6%; L&T, ONGC, HCL Tech, NTPC, Axis Bank

Paring early morning gains, the Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday, weighed down by weak Asian markets, falling US futures and rising oil prices. The BSE Sensex ended 35.75 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 50,441.07 and the NSE Nifty closed at 14,956.2, up by 18.1 points or by 0.12 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Larsen & Toubro, ONGC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and Axis Bank were among top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement and HDFC were among top losers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

L&T stock was the top gainers on BSE and NSE today. The stock gained as much as 4.19 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 1525. Paring some of early gains, the stock ended day's trade at Rs 1,513.85, up 3.43 per cent. The market cap of the large cap stock surged to Rs 2,12,610.41 crore.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC)

State-owned ONGC shares were among top gainers on the domestic bourses today. The shares of oil and gas company settled at Rs 118.30, up 2.96 per cent, against previous closing price of Rs 114.90 on the BSE. During the day's trade, ONGC shares rose as much as 6.44 per cent to hit 52-week high of Rs 122.3.

HCL Technologies

Shares of HCL Technologies ended Monday's trade at Rs 962.15, up 2.22 per cent on the BSE. The stock of IT major gained as much as 3.36 per cent in intraday to hit day's high of Rs 973. HCL Tech shares hit 52-week high and 52-week low of Rs 1,073.55 and Rs 375.50, respectively, on January 13, 2021 and March 19, 2020, respectively.

NTPC

Shares of NTPC gained 1.66 per cent to settle Monday's trade at Rs 110.55. During the day's trade, the shares of state-owned company hit intraday high and low of Rs 113.20 and Rs 109.60, respectively.

Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank ended Monday's trade 1.6 per cent higher at Rs 742.90. The stock price of the private lender gained as much as 2.92 per cent in intraday trade to Rs 752.60 after opening higher at Rs 733.55.

