Share Market Live Updates: Sensex surges 500 pts to 50,904, Nifty above 15k levels; Muthoot Finance plunges 6%

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened higher on Monday, tracking firm global cues and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Extending early morning gains, the BSE Sensex was trading 499 points 0r 0.99 per cent higher at 50,904, and the NSE Nifty was 15,049.45, up by 111.35 points or by 0.75 per cent. The broader market outperformed, with BSE MIDCAP and SMLCAP rising 1.05 per cent and 1.41 per cent, respectively. The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was strong. Out of 2,690 shares traded on BSE, 1,875 advanced, while 665 shares declined and 150 were unchanged.

Among the individual stocks, ONGC, NTPC, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank were among top gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation of India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were top laggards.

Stock in news: Adani Ports, Muthoot Finance, BEML, Just Dial, Ircon, Tata Chemicals and others

Here's a look at live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

10:50 AM: Easy Trip IPO starts today

The Rs 510 crore initial public offer (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners started today. The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by two promoters, ishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie, who will sell up to Rs 255 crore worth of shares each. The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 186-187 per share. Lot size for the IPO is a minimum of 80 equity shares and in multiples of 80 shares thereafter.

10:30 AM: Analyst at LKP Research recommends 'BUY' call on Canara Bank target price of Rs 210

Brokerage firm LKP Research has recommended 'BUY' call on state-owned lender Canara Bank with 12-month target price of Rs 210 against current price of Rs 161.50. The lender has moderate stress and strong future outlook, LKP Research said in its report. Canara Bank shares were currently trading at Rs 160.45, up 0.56 per cent.

"The bank may raise capital from stake sale in AMC, HFC and Insurance. We believe the hurdles from merger (with Syndicate Bank) are behind and the bank shall witness gradual improvement in profitability," it said.

10:15 AM: Rupee opens lower at 73.18 against US dollar

Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 73.18 against US dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.02. The Indian currency was trading lower despite positive trade in the domestic equity market.

10:00 AM: Gold, silver futures gain

Gold and silver futures were trading higher on Monday on optimism over a stimulus package passed by the US Senate. Gold futures for April contract were up 0.10 per cent to trade at Rs 44,729 per 10 grams. Silver futures for May delivery were trading at Rs 66,420 per kg, up 1.25 per cent. The gains in yellow metal was restricted by recent ETF outflows and strong US payrolls data.

9:45 AM: Adani Port share price rises over 1%

Shares of Adani Port rose over 1 per cent in opening deal after Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, announced to invest Rs 800 crore to acquire 0.49 per cent stake in India's largest private port operator.

9:40 AM: Muthoot Finance shares fall nearly 4%

Shares of Muthoot Finance dropped nearly 4 per cent in opening trade after MG George Muthoot, the chairman of the largest gold loan NBFC in the country, passed away on March 6. The shares were trading at Rs 1,241.95, down 3.71 per cent. According to Delhi Police, "Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot fell from 4th floor of a building in East of Kailash, Delhi yesterday. He was rushed to Fortis Escort Hospital & was declared dead during treatment. Today, his postmortem was conducted. No foul play is suspected, the police said.

Also read: Why Muthoot Finance shares fell over 6% today

9:30 AM: Expert view on the market:US bond yields, dollar index and crude weigh on market sentiment

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, three factors that weighed on market sentiments are US bond yields, dollar index and crude. "All the three firmed up last Friday impacting sentiments. The combined FII, DII cash market selling ( above Rs 3000 cr on last Friday) reflected the market's concern. Brent crude rising beyond $71 is a macro concern for India. But rising US bond yield and dollar index , though a concern, need not be a market impacting move provided growth recovery keeps up pace. The latest job data from the US indicates that the US economy is bouncing back. In India, too, the growth and earnings data are set to improve. These positive trends can sustain market buoyancy provided the bond yield doesn't spike sharply," says Vijayakumar.

9:15 AM: Sensex, Nifty opens higher

The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from global peers and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. The Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Monday, tracking firm cues from global peers and positive trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. At 9:17AM, the BSE Sensex was at 50674.94, up by 269.62 points or by 0.53% and the NSE Nifty was at 15002.45, up by 64.35 points or by 0.43%.

8:56 AM: SGX Nifty trades in green

The SGX Nifty was trading 9.5 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 14,992.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty.

8:45 AM: Global markets

Globally, Asian stocks were trading higher on $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed by the US Senate as well as strong macro data which indicates recovery in global economic outlook.

8:30 AM: Stocks in focus

Among the individual stocks, shares of Adani Ports, Muthoot Finance, BEML, Just Dial, Ircon, Tata Chemicals others will be in focus in Monday's trading session.