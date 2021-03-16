Top losers today: 5 shares fall up to 2%; ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak, HDFC Bank, NTPC

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session on Tuesday as rising COVID-19 cases and weak macro data dampened market sentiments. The BSE Sensex ended 31 points or 0.06 per cent lower at 50,363, and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,910, down by 19 points or by 0.3 per cent. Among the individual stocks, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, ITC were among top gainers on BSE Sensex pack. On the other hand, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, NTPC were among notable losers.

Here's a look at top five losers on BSE and NSE today:

ICICI Bank

The private sector lender ICICI Bank was top loser on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, in line with Bankex index which was also among top laggards on sectoral space. ICICI Bank shares ended day's trade at Rs 594.90, down 1.38 per cent, against previous close price of Rs 603.25. The stock declined as much as 1.59 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 593.60.

Meanwhile, the BSE Bankex ended 1.03 per cent lower, led by fall in RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank.

State Bank of India

State Bank of India (SBI) share price was also among top losers, falling 1.37 to close at Rs 378.45 on the BSE. Overall, banking stocks witnessed selling pressure for the second day amid report that operations across the country were impacted due to two-day nationwide strike. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for a two-day nationwide strike on March 15 and 16 to protest against the Centre's proposal to privatise two public sector banks.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares ended 0.78 per cent lower at Rs 1,903.80 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday. The stock of private sector lender opened flat at Rs 1,918.70 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,940.85 and Rs 1,900, respectively.

HDFC Bank

Shares of HDFC Bank closed Tuesday's trade at Rs 1,512.80, down 1.07 per cent on the BSE. In the volatile trade today, the stock touched an intraday high and low of Rs 1,540 and Rs 1,509, respectively.

NTPC

Shares of state-owned NTPC were also among top laggards on the BSE today. NPTC share price settled trade at Rs 109.65, down 0.72 per cent, against previous close of Rs 110.45 on the BSE.

