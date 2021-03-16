Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; SBI, L&T, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank top losers

Paring early morning gains, the Indian benchmark indices were trading flat in afternoon session of trade on Monday, weighed down by losses in metal and bank stocks. The BSE Sensex was at 50,417, up by 24 points or by 0.04 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,924, down 4.75 points or by 0.03 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader markets were also trading flat, with MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.01 per cent and 0.03 per cent, respectively. The BSE Sensex touched intraday high of 50,857.98 and intraday low of 50,320.56, while the NSE Nifty touched intraday high of 15,051.6 and intraday low of 14,912.85. Among the individual stocks, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel were among top gainers on BSE Sensex pack. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were notable losers. On the sectoral front, metal and bank indices were among top losers, falling as much as 1.33 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

On the global front, Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday, tracking firm cues from the US market. In the overnight trade, Wall Street closed at record highs with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.5 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to settle at a new high. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1 per cent.

2:15 PM: Intellect Design Arena share jumps 18%

Shares of Intellect Design Arena were trading 18.45 per cent higher at Rs 618.15 on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock hit 52-week high of Rs 626 on the back of heavy volumes.

1:40 PM: Sensex, Nifty slip in red

At 1:38PM, the BSE Sensex was at 50331.65, down by 63.43 points or by 0.13 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 14917.85, down by 11.65 points or by 0.08 per cent.

1:00 PM: Nazara Tech to launch IPO on March 17

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies will launch its three-day initial public offering (IPO) on March 17. The company, popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series, plans to raises Rs 582 crore from IPO through offer for sale (OFS) of up to 5,294,392 equity shares. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,100-01. The bid lot size is of 13 shares and in multiple thereof.

12:30 PM: Mid Market: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade higher

Extending early gains, the Indian benchmark indices continued to trade higher in late morning deals on Monday, tracking firm global cues. The BSE Sensex was at 50,616.49, up by 221.41 points or by 0.44 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 15,004.65, up by 75.15 points or by 0.5 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader markets were also trading higher, with MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.44 per cent and 0.69 per cent, respectively. Among the individual stocks, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bharti Airtel were among top gainers on BSE Sensex pack. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, State Bank of India and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were notable losers. On the sectoral front, IT and Teck indices were among top gainers, rising as much as 1.93 per cent and 1.67 per cent, respectively.

12:15 PM: Titan share price rises 2%

Shares of Titan Company were trading at Rs 1,514.75, up 1.55 per cent, on the BSE. The stock was among top gainers on BSE amid report that ICRA has upgraded the long-term rating of the company from "AA+" to "AAA" with stable outlook. It also affirmed short-term rating and rating for the fixed deposit programme.

12:00 PM: Tata Communications shares fall 7% as OFS begins

Tata Communications share price declined as much as 7 per cent to Rs 1,206 on the BSE in intra-day trade as offer for sale (OFS) to offload the government stake in the company started today.

11:45 am: General Insurance Corporation shares jumps 10% to hit 52-week high

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) rallied 10 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 230.20 on the back of heavy volumes.

11:30 am: Update onKalyan Jewellers IPO

Kalyan Jewellers opened its initial public offer (IPO) today. The three-day public issue will close on March 18 . On March 15, Kalyan Jewellers raised Rs 351.89 crore from anchor investors. Total 4.04 crore shares at Rs 87 per share were allocated to 15 anchor investors. The allocation was done at the higher end of the IPO price band. The IPO has a price band of Rs 86 to Rs 87 per equity share.

11:00 am: Top gainers on BSE

The top gainers of the BSE Sensex pack were Asian Paints Ltd. (Rs. 2435.60,+3.38%), Infosys Ltd. (Rs. 1399.15,+1.90%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (Rs. 3123.20,+1.85%), HCL Technologies Ltd. (Rs. 1009.90,+1.79%), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (Rs. 6675.55,+1.77%), among others.

10:30 am: Top losers on BSE

The top losers of the BSE Sensex pack were Bajaj Auto Ltd. (Rs. 3647.90,-0.45%), State Bank of India (Rs. 382.55,-0.30%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Rs. 604.65,-0.12%), among others.

10:15 am: MTAR Technologies share falls 8%

After making strong debut on Monday, shares of MTAR Technologies fell 8 per cent in opening deals on Tuesday. The stock was currently trading at Rs 997.40, down 7.84 per cent.

10:00 am: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty hover around 15k

The BSE Sensex rose by 246.95 points or by 0.49 per cent to 50,642.03, and the NSE Nifty was at 14,964.5, up by 35 points or by 0.23 per cent. In line with benchmark indices, the broader markets also opened higher, with MidCap and SmallCap indices gaining 0.56 per cent and 0.36 per cent, respectively, in opening deals. All the sectoral indices opened in green, barring metal, with power and consumer durables leading the gain. Among the individual stocks, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Bharti Airtel were among top gainers on BSE Sensex pack.

9:50 am: Pritish Nandy Communications share hit 10% upper circuit

Pritish Nandy Communications shares were locked in upper circuit of 10 per cent for second day after the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons acquired a stake in the company through market purchases.Extending previous session rally, Pritish Nandy Communications share gained as much as 10 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 25.85. The market cap of the company surged by 3.4 crore to Rs 37.4 crore, from Rs 34 crore on Monday.

9:35 am: FIIs investment trend

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) stood as net buyer in equity, but remained net seller in debt on Monday. The net investment of equity and debt reported were Rs 3891.32 crore and Rs -548.17 crore.

9:25 am: Market view from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

"We are now in a highly volatile phase where the market swings on a daily basis, responding to major triggers. The major trigger now is the US bond yield which has the potential to move huge money. Rising bond yield triggers selling in equity markets and when yields cool down buying resumes. Bear hammering and short covering are making markets excessively volatile. Consecutive 2 days of institutional selling - by both FIIs & DIIs- weakened the Indian market. But this is not a directional trend. Post the FOMC Meet & a possible affirmation of the dovish stance by the Fed, the market may resume its upward move. Presently top quality financials present a buying opportunity."

9:15 am: Sensex, Nifty open higher

The BSE Sensex opened 196 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 50,591, and the NSE Nifty was quoting at 14,994, up by 64 points or by 0.43 per cent in opening trade.

9:00 am: Global markets

Asian markets were trading higher on Tuesday with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australia's ASX 200 index edged higher in early trading.

8:45 am: SGX Nifty indicates higher opening for Sensex, Nifty

At 8:45 am, the Nifty futures were trading 74.6 points or 0.5 per cent higher at 15,022.50, on the Singapore Stock Exchange, indicating a positive start at Dalal Street.

8:30 am: Stocks in focus

Shares of Tata Communications, MTAR Tech, Adani Green, Welspun, Max Healthcare, NIIT, AU Small Finance Bank will be in focus in Tuesday's trading session