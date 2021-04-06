Top gainers today: Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HUL rose up to 4%

Indian benchmark indices managed to end higher during a volatile trading session amid rising coronavirus cases across the country. While Sensex ended 42 points higher at 49,201, Nifty gained 45 points to 14,683. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 closed in the red. Top Sensex losers were PowerGrid, Ultratech Cement, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank falling up to 2%.

Market cap of BSE listed firms stood at Rs 206.35 lakh crore. Market breadth was positive with 1,646 stocks rising against 1,241 falling on BSE. Total 184 stocks were unchanged.

Here's a look at top five gainers on Sensex today.

Asian Paints: The large cap share was the top gainer on Sensex and among the top Nifty gainers today. On Sensex, the share closed 4.07% higher at Rs 2,612. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.44 lakh crore on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2619.65, rising 4.35% on BSE. Asian Paints stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. On Nifty, the share closed 3.96% higher at Rs 2,610.

Sun Pharma: The share ended 1.88% higher at Rs 620.05 on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 621.7, rising 2.15% against previous close. Sun Pharma share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty end higher; Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, HUL shares lead gains

HUL: The FMCG stock closed 1.44% higher at Rs 2,407.55 on Sensex. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. HUL share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma firm's share closed 1.35% higher at Rs 4,617 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 76,744 crore on BSE. The share stands higher than 5 day, 20 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

HDFC: Share of the mortgage lender rose to Rs 2,472 gaining 1.10% on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 4.45 lakh crore. The share stands higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. The large cap stock has gained 65% in one year.

Stock in news: HDFC, Maruti, SBI Cards, Panacea Biotec, HDFC Bank, Marico, Adani Ports, YES Bank