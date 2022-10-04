Share market today: Top gainers and losers as Sensex, Nifty end 2% higher

Sensex and Nifty staged a stellar recovery on Tuesday to end over 2 per cent higher amid positive cues in the global equity markets. Sensex zoomed 1,276.66 points or 2.25 per cent to end at 58,065.47. During the session, the index zoomed 1,311.13 points to 58,099.94. Nifty climbed 386.95 points or 2.29 per cent to end at 17,274.30.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers on Sensex today.

TOP GAINERS

IndusInd Bank: The stock of the private lender closed 5.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,217.30 against the previous close of Rs 1156.10 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1,218.3, rising 5.38 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 94,370 crore.

Bajaj Finance: The NBFC stock closed 4.23 per cent higher at Rs 7,475 against the previous close of Rs 7,171.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 7502 , rising 4.61 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.52 lakh crore.

Tata Consultancy Services: The stock of India's largest IT firm closed 3.58 per cent higher at Rs 3092.50 against the previous close of Rs 2,985.70 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 3,097.5, rising 3.74 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11.31 lakh crore.

Bajaj Finserv: The stock of Bajaj Finserv closed 3.37 per cent higher at Rs 1,701.50 against the previous close of Rs 1646.05 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 1705, rising 3.58 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.66 lakh crore.

HDFC: The stock of the mortgage lender ended 2.96 percent higher at Rs 2,350. 55 against the previous close of Rs 2,282.95 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2353.6, rising 3.09 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4.24 lakh crore.

TOP LOSERS

On the other hand, there were only three losers on the Sensex amid a stellar rally in Indian market today.

PowerGrid: The stock of the government-owned firm ended 1.07 percent lower at Rs 208.50 against the previous close of Rs 210.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 208.05 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Sun Pharma: The stock of the pharma firm ended 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 942.25 against the previous close of Rs 944.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 922.45, down 2.34 per cent today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 2.26 lakh crore.

Dr Reddy's Labs: The pharma share closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 4412 against the previous close of Rs 4420 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 4379.15 today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 73,441 crore.

Meanwhile, mid-cap and small-cap indices on BSE rose 595 points and 422 points, respectively. Banking, IT, and metal shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE indices zooming 1188 points, 726 pts and 612 pts, respectively. All 19 BSE sectoral indices ended in the green.

Market breadth was positive with 2,572 stocks ending higher against 874 stocks falling on BSE. 118 shares were unchanged.

The Sensex had tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 16,887.35.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and lapped up shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday.

Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended higher after a rally in US shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

The international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.78 per cent to $89.55 per barrel.